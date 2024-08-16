Taylor Swift Slyly Tweaks Song Off "Tortured Poets Department" To Diss Kanye West

This new spelling is also brings a different version of the original "thank you aIMee".

As almost every music fan is aware of by now, Kanye West and Taylor Swift have a great disdain for one another. Of course, it started all the way back at the 2009 VMAs with the infamous award acceptance interruption. It then continued into the 2010s decade when Ye blasted the pop phenom on The Life Of Pablo via the track "Famous". "For all my Southside n****s that know me best / I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b**** famous (Goddamn) / I made that b**** famous". Now, their beef is not as intense these days, but still there nonetheless in the 2020s.

Case and point, a song title change to a track off Taylor's THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT seems to subtly fire back at Kanye. According to an article from Just Jared, along with some help of the Swifties, "thanK you aIMee" looks to be the song. This stylization is for Ye's ex, Kim Kardashian whom the hitmaker has had issues with as well over the years. The way you can tell is because all of the letters in Kim's first name are in upper case. If you listen to the track, there are even more hints that the entrepreneur is in Swift's sights.

Taylor Swift & Kanye West Continue To Go At Each Other

However, this recent update is now shown as "thank You aimEe", highlighting his apparently new name, "Ye". Besides this tweak, this spelling is also signifying a new special rendition of the original song. You can only see this when you purchase a new digital version of the album which includes a live performance of "thanK you aIMee" in London. It's on Taylor's website for $4.99 until midnight. Perhaps the reason for her doing this is because of her album still remaining in the top spot this week on the Billboard Hot 200 after Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's VULTURES 2 undersold hers, even in their first week of it being on the charts.

What are your thoughts on Taylor Swift changing the spelling of "thanK you aIMee" to "thank You aimEe" to diss Kanye West? Do you think she actually made this correction to do so following the recent sales numbers? Were you able to catch this?