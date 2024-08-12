Taylor Swift Gets Sweet Revenge On Kanye West

Taylor got one over on Ye.

After dropping Vultures, Kanye was trying to keep his number-one album streak alive. However, Taylor has proven to be formidable with her album The Tortured Poets Society. Going into the weekend, it had spent 13 weeks on top of the album charts. Now, you can officially make it 14. She sold 142K units while Ye sold just over 100K. Needless to say, it appears as though Swift has gotten her revenge on Ye, whose latest effort was not enough to get fans truly excited.

Taylor Swift and Kanye West have been at odds with one another for many years at this point. Overall, it is easy to see how this has become the case. After all, Ye did go up on stage during the VMAs and steal her moment. Furthermore, his bars on the song "Famous" left a sour taste in a lot of people's mouths. To this day, the two are on bad terms. This past week, both artists were competing for the number-one spot on the Billboard charts.

