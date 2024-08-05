Taylor Swift Possibly Responds To Kanye West's "Lifestyle" With Her Latest Eras Tour Outfit

Taylor Swift wore a t-shirt with the phrase "I Bet You Think About Me" on it.

Taylor Swift fans think she may have addressed Kanye West and Lil Wayne mentioning her and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, on their new song, "Lifestyle." On the track, which dropped as a part of Vultures 2 on Saturday, Wayne raps in his verse to open the song: “I twist my Taylor spliffs tight at the end like Travis Kelce." Performing on her Eras Tour in Warsaw, Poland, later that night, Swift rocked a t-shirt with the phrase, "I Bet You Think About Me," on it.

“She’s so funny for wearing the I bet you think about me shirt after Ka*ye name dropped her and Travis in his song an actual comedian,” one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter), as caught by Page Six. Another user wrote: “[When I] saw the k*nye thing a little bit ago and I knew she was gonna wear it lmao."

West and Swift have been feuding for over a decade, dating back to 2009 when Ye infamously interrupted her acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards. In 2016, he mentioned her on the song, "Famous," which reignited the feud yet again. Last year, Swift reflected on the beef while speaking with TIME Magazine, accusing Kim Kardashian of attempting to frame her by releasing her phone call with West discussing the song. “Make no mistake—my career was taken away from me,” Swift remarked. “You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar."

Kanye West Teams Up With Lil Wayne For "Lifestyle"