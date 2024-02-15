Kanye West Reignited His Beef With Taylor Swift On "Famous"

The Life Of Pablo is now eight years old.

BYAlexander Cole
Kanye West had a lot of people stressed out as it pertains to the rollout for The Life Of Pablo. Overall, this was an album that went through a lot of changes. Even after its release, the project was continuously being tinkered with. From fixing mixes to adding features, TLOP acted as some sort of free-flowing art project. Although the reviews for the album were mixed at first, it seems like the album has aged extremely well. Sure, there are some questionable bars on it, but some of the production here can be classified as Ye's best.

During this era, Ye didn't really care whom he offended. You can say the same of his current mentality. However, this was really true with The Life Of Pablo. Yesterday, the album turned eight years old, and with Taylor Swift-Kanye conspiracies running rampant, we figured it would be appropriate to revisit "Famous." Fans know this as the song where Ye theorized about having sex with Taylor. This led to a huge firestorm that even involved a leaked phone call with Kim Kardashian. Whatever the case, this song remains memorable for both the lyrics, and the incredible Rihanna feature.

Kanye West Couldn't Help Himself

Like many of the tracks on The Life Of Pablo, this song is anthemic. It has phenomenal production while Ye sounds as confident as ever. On an album like Vultures, his lyrics have gone completely downhill. However, The Life Of Pablo and "Famous" in particular will have you yearning for a time when Ye still cared about having a personality. No matter what, you can't help but feel like TLOP is a moment in time we will unfortunately never get back.

Let us know your favorite track off of The Life Of Pablo, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming releases.

Quotable Lyrics:

I be Puerto Rican day parade floatin'
That Benz Marina Del Rey coastin'
She in school to be a real estate agent
Last month I helped her with the car payment

