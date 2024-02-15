Kanye West Addresses Taylor Swift Conspiracies And Claps Back At Shaq With Adoration

Kanye West and Taylor Swift have a very long history in the public eye. Of course, Kanye interrupted her speech at the VMAs after winning best music video. Furthermore, he had some not so nice words for her on his song "Famous." Overall, it is easy to see how Swift might not like Kanye and vice versa. In fact, this makeshift feud led to some interesting rumors after the Super Bowl. For instance, it was said that Swift had him kicked out of the game after he took a seat in front of her sky box.

Additionally, after Kanye posted his music peaking above Taylor Swift on the charts, there was a concerted effort from Swifties to get Ye out of the number one spot. West saw this and immediately took to Instagram where he addressed a whole plethora of headlines. For instance, he spoke about the Super Bowl, his prior beef with Swift, and he even spoke about Shaq who dissed him in a recent Instagram post. "REMEMBER I WAS ON TAYLOR’S SIDE WHEN SCOOTER BOUGHT HER MASTERS BEHIND HER BACK," Ye wrote. "SHE AND BEYONCÉ ARE BIG INSPIRATIONS TO ALL MUSICIANS WE ALWAYS SAY HOW BOTH SELL OUT TOURS AND MOVIES. ALSO, I’M SURE I’VE BEEN FAR MORE HELPFUL TO TAYLOR SWIFT’S CAREER THAN HARMFUL."

Kanye West Speaks

"ALSO I DIDN’T GET KICKED OUT OF THE SUPER BOWL WE LEFT OUR SEATS TO GO TO YG’S BOX AND SEE DIFFERENT FRIENDS," Ye wrote. "MY WIFE HAD NEVER BEEN TO A SUPER BOWL SO I WANTED TO WALK AROUND AND HAVE A NICE TIME WE HAD SUCH A FUN DAY." From there, he spoke about the Shaq comment and how he was a huge fan of the NBA legend. There are certainly no hurt feelings here. "OH AND TO SHAQ I GREW UP LOOKING UP TO YOU I WOULD LOVE TO HANG WITH YOU AND JAMIE SOMETIME JAIMIE SALTER IS LIKE A FATHER FIGURE TO ME," Ye explained.

So there you have it, Kanye has no ill will towards Taylor Swift and Shaq. Some of you out there can now breathe a whole lot easier. Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

