Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Team Up With Lil Wayne For "Lifestyle," Featuring Bars About Taylor Swift

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign have finally released their highly-anticipated second collaborative album, Vultures 2. One track that's causing waves on social media is the eighth song, "Lifestyle," which features an appearance from Lil Wayne. With his verse, Wayne trolls Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. "Ice up in my veins, old flames tryna melt me / I twist my Taylor spliffs tight at the end like Travis Kelce," he raps. The bars are noteworthy considering West and Swift's longstanding feud. Swift previously mentioned Kim Kardashian and West in an interview with TIME Magazine, in 2023, for the publication's Person of the Year piece.
“Make no mistake—my career was taken away from me,” Swift remarked, referring to Kardashian leaking her and West's phone call over the song "Famous." “You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar.” Wayne is one of several high-profile artists with appearances on the project. On other tracks, Don Toliver, Playboi Carti, Kodak Black, Future, Young Thug, and many more rappers all contribute. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign as well as Vultures 2 on HotNewHipHop. Check out "Lifestyle" below.
Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Team Up With Lil Wayne
Quotable Lyrics:
And I start talkin' dirty like I'm Nelly
Give me mouth and lip service like a celly
Codeine and cocaine, that's Lisa Turtle when it's Kelly
Ice up in my veins, old flames tryna melt me
I twist my Taylor spliffs tight at the end like Travis Kelce
[Via]