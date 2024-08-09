Travis Kelce’s Dad Slams Kanye West Over “Vultures 2” Taylor Swift Lyrics

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift arrive at SNL Afterparty on October 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
"Mental illness on full display," Ed Kelce says of Ye and Ty Dolla Sign's new album.

Last weekend, Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign unveiled their eagerly anticipated project, Vultures 2. Unfortunately for the duo, however, it looks like Travis Kelce's father Ed is not a fan. On their track with Lil Wayne, "Lifestyle," Weezy drops some bars about the athlete and his girlfriend Taylor Swift. "Ice up in my veins, old flames tryna melt me / I twist my Taylor spliffs tight at the end like Travis Kelce," he spits.

Of course, the lyrics themselves aren't too wild, but Ed appears to have taken offense. He shared a Daily Mail article about the namedrop earlier this week, throwing quite a bit of shade in his caption. "Mental illness on full display," he wrote. This could likely be explained by the pop icon's long and rocky history with Ye.

Ed Kelce Responds To Vultures 2 Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Name-Drops

Travis Kelce and Ed Kelce during the ACC Celebrity Golf Championship presented by American Century Investments at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 12, 2024 in Stateline, Nevada. (Photo by David Calvert/Getty Images for American Century Investments)

Following the release of Vultures 2, some fans speculated that Swift tried to troll Ye by dropping several new versions of her own latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. These arrived on the same day he released various new versions of the collaborative album, each of which included exclusive tracks featuring Kid Cudi, Kodak Black, and more. It's unconfirmed whether or not this was intentional, but social media users think it might not be a coincidence.

A few days ago, Swift even raised eyebrows with one of her "Eras" tour outfits, as she sported a t-shirt featuring the phrase "I Bet You Think About Me." Some thought this was a direct nod to the shoutout on Vultures 2, though this is also just a rumor at the time of writing. What do you think of Travis Kelce's dad's response to Kanye West's lyrics about his son and Taylor Swift? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

