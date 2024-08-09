Kanye West Officially Releases Long Lost "CAN U BE" With Travis Scott & Ty Dolla $ign

All five of the "VULTURES 2" deluxe options are sold out on YEEZY.com

Even after four digital deluxe versions of VULTURES 2 were uploaded to YEEZY.com, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign had one more surprise up their sleeves. In general, ¥$ have been feeding fans past recordings from older albums so far during this trilogy. But the second installment is living up to that even more so. Last night, the controversial duo dropped three new songs in the forms of "BELIEVER", "DRUNK", with Peso Pluma and Kodak Black, and "GUN TO MY HEAD" with Kid Cudi. But Kanye West wanted to treat his most loyal supporters with the official release "CAN U BE".

This track is perhaps the most sought after of the bunch, as it was recorded during The Life Of Pablo sessions. It used to be referred to as "Pressure", which you can find on Soundcloud and YouTube. This updated rendition clocks in at around 2:30 minutes and now includes an additional verse from Ty Dolla $ign. The track famously incorporates a flip of Marvin Gaye and Diana Ross's "Stop, Look, Listen (to Your Heart)", perhaps just another reason why this track was highly requested.

Fans Buy Out "CAN U BE" Deluxe Version Of Kanye & Ty's VULTURES 2

Genius, as usual, as some pretty interesting facts about "CAN U BE". In their annotation, they share that this is a song that Kanye West was not a big fan of. Because of this, he stopped working on in it in 2017. However, his fans, as we have stated, have adored this record since it was first leaked. That brings us to our next interesting tidbit. The leaking community valued this track so highly that they tried to put it up for auction. Interestingly, it would take quite a bid of time before bidders got involved. Eventually, it would be sold for an alleged sticker price of $25,000 and the files would be released to the public in May of this year. Finally, "CAN U BE" is a fan given name, thanks to Ye's repetitive chorus.