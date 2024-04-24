Kim Kardashian Is "Over" Beef With Taylor Swift Following "thanK you aIMee" Diss

Kim Kardashian is reportedly done with her and Kanye West's feud with Taylor Swift following the release of the singer's new album, The Tortured Poets Department. On the track, "thanK you aIMee," Swift seemingly throws shade at Kardashian, accusing her of bullying, and reflects on healing from their beef. The capitalized letters in the title spell out "KIM." “She’s over it and thinks Taylor should move on," a source told PEOPLE. They added that Kardashian “doesn’t get why [Swift] keeps harping on it. It’s been literally years.”

On “thanK you aIMee," Swift sings: “All that time you were throwin’ punches, I was buildin’ somethin’ / And I can’t forgive the way you made me feel / Screamed ‘F--- you, Aimee’ to the night sky, as the blood was gushin'/ But I can’t forget the way you made me heal." She also admits "I changed your name," implying she's not actually referring to someone with the name Aimee.

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 30: Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian West attend the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MTV1415/WireImage)

Kardashian and Swift's feud stems from the release of Kanye West's 2016 song, “Famous,” on which he raps: "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/Why? I made that b*tch famous.” Swift denied giving her blessing for the lyric, which prompted Kardashian to release edited footage of the phone call between West and Swift.

During Swift's profile for TIME’s 2023 Person of the Year, she reflected on the incident. “You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar,” she said. “I moved to a foreign country, I didn’t leave a rental house for a year, I was afraid to get on phone calls, I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard." Be on the lookout for further updates on Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift on HotNewHipHop.

