Kanye West Allegedly Obsessed With Getting Bianca Censori Pregnant

Take this new report with a grain of salt, but if true, then Kanye West is looking at many different ways to ensure his family will grow.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's relationship continues to captivate celebrity culture, especially as their lewd tendencies and bond become more present in West-Kardashian family dynamics. However, it seems like the former also wants to continue to grow his family and get Censori pregnant, although they reportedly haven't been successful since their December 2022 nuptials. This is according to a new report from In Touch that speaks to an alleged source supposedly close to the couple. Moreover, this individual claims that the couple currently mulls over IVF or insemination processes to have a kid, and Ye allegedly thinks that this will become a blessed and miraculous birth.

"[Kanye’s] been trying to have it done the natural way, but the word is he’s been a little unsuccessful. So apparently now he’s planning the insemination or IVF route," the alleged source told the outlet. This is an odd development amid Kanye West's many other headlines these days, including more drama surrounding his former colleague Milo Yiannopoulos and his bizarre claims about Ye. But this alleged source made things even weirder to look at, as they claimed that the Chicago artist obsessively seeks the creation of biological perfection.

Kanye West's Alleged Quest To Father A Child With Bianca Censori

"One of the main reasons he picked and groomed Bianca is because he’s convinced that her DNA will be a perfect blend with his to make the most genetically blessed offspring," the alleged source said of Kanye West. "He’s always obsessed [over] achieving the perfect human specimen. So he’s very excited to have Bianca consulting with doctors to figure out the best option." He is 47 and Bianca is 29. This is one of many of Ye's extracurricular endeavors and obsessions as of late, and one of his previous ones recently lost its charity status thanks to the Sunday Service's tax issues.