Kanye West Endorses Donald Trump Despite Past Beef

Kanye West is someone who has never shied away from involving himself in the world of politics. Back in 2020, he tried to run for President of the United States. However, this did not work out for him. Instead, he received barely any votes and his whole campaign was a laughing stock. He ran on a bizarre platform centered around Christian nationalism. Furthermore, he had already endorsed Donald Trump years prior, who was already runny as the incumbent.

If you remember, a few years ago, there was a story that came out in which Trump allegedly called Kim Kardashian "disgusting." This happened during a meeting with Ye, and it led to a falling out of sorts. Ye wanted Trump to be his running mate and it's clear the former President was not interested. However, despite this feud, it seems like Kanye is firmly back on the Trump train. While surrounded by Paparazzi recently, he said: “Yeah of course, it’s Trump all day. What you talking ’bout? You know what it is.”

Kanye West Will Not Run Himself

Fans should not be that surprised by the endorsement. After all, Ye was hanging around Milo, Nick Fuentes, and even Candace Owens as late as last year. All of these figures are massive in right win circles and they have all endorsed Trump in the past. Now, we are in an election season where Trump could very well win back the Presidency. Many are scared of this scenario, although the Trump supporters are doing everything they can to get him back into the White House. At this rate, we could end up seeing Ye next to Trump at rallies. This is the first year that Ye is a Trump supporter during an election season in which he himself is not running.

