- PoliticsKanye West Endorses Donald Trump Despite Past BeefKanye remains an avid Trump supporter.By Alexander Cole
- TVDeb Antney Supports Trump "Because What You See Is What You Get"She reveals her political leanings to son Waka Flocka in a clip from "Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta" and says she's not worried about her reputation.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsTrump Supporter Assaults Protestor for Playing YG’S “FDT”The liberal political anthem might have met its match with alleged violence from a fan of the president.By Isaiah Cane
- MusicCardi B Had Teen Who Doxxed Her Address Arrested: "His Parents Were Shook"Earlier this year, a Trump supporter allegedly leaked Cardi's address & encouraged people to set fire to her home.By Erika Marie
- MusicSnoop Dogg Labelled A Hypocrite For Kanye West & Dr. Dre Studio SessionSnoop Dogg was called a hypocrite for posting a video with Kanye West in the studio despite going after Ye for supporting Trump a few years ago.By Lynn S.
- PoliticsCardi B Beefs With Trump Fan Who Trolled Her About Wanting To Run For OfficeNot everyone was thrilled about Cardi's political aspirations.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentGeorge Lopez Involved In Fight Over Donald Trump At A New Mexico HootersGeorge Lopez is filmed in conflict with a patron at Hooters. By hnhh
- MusicSnoop Dogg Forgives Kanye West: “Forgiveness Is Everything”Snoop Dogg is now forgiving Kanye for his stance on Trump after Ye was seen rockin' a Snoop Dogg shirt.By Kevin Goddard
- LifeDave Chappelle Has Hilarious Encounter With Trump Supporter At Stand-Up ShowDave Chappelle was highly amused when he singled out a black Trump supporter leaving the venue. By Angus Walker