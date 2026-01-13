Ludacris & Nelly To Headline Country Music Festival Featuring Kid Rock

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ludacris and Nelly
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 14:(EDITOR’S NOTE: Image created using a star filter) Nelly and Ludacris attend Usher's "Coming Home" Album Release Event at Red Martini on February 14, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Fans aren't happy to see Ludacris and Nelly performing at a festival celebrating America’s 250th anniversary.

Ludacris and Nelly will be joining Kid Rock, Creed, and many more acts in performing at this year's Rock the Country festival in eight cities across the United States. The event will celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with mostly country and rock music. It will run between May and September with stops in Texas, Florida, New York, and more states.

"It's this simple. Rock The Country isn't just a music festival; it's a movement," Kid Rock said of the announcement, according to Loud Wire. "In 2026, as America celebrates its 250th anniversary, this is a place for hard-working, God-fearing patriots to gather as one and celebrate freedom, music and the party of the year."

When The Neighborhood Talk revealed that Ludacris and Nelly would be taking part on Instagram on Tuesday, fans in the comments section were not happy. "Y’all should’ve known Nelly was a Trump supporter when he performed at the inauguration months ago," one user wrote. Another added: "Not Luda! We're already know what time Nelly is on."

Read More: Nelly Responds To "Pro-Trump" Claims After Performing At Inaugural Ball

Nelly's Support Of Donald Trump

Nelly previously came under fire for performing at the Liberty Ball following the inauguration of Donald Trump in 2025. Afterward, he appeared on Willie D Live and defended the decision, explaining that he has respect for the office of the President, regardless of who holds it.

“I thought you were riding for me because I put on on for my city, I didn’t know that I had to agree with your political choices," Nelly said at the time. "I thought it was the things you do (that count). Not the things you say should be done. If you follow what I do, this shouldn’t even be an argument. He’s the president. He won."

Following Trump's first 100 days in office, Nelly reaffirmed his confidence in the President during an interview with Fox News Digital. "I’m all for everybody staying positive about any and everything," he said. "I'm a glass half-full type of guy, I’m more empowered by bringing people together and making sure that we all get what we need, when we need it and why we need it."

Read More: Nelly Isn't Giving Up On Donald Trump After Controversial First 100 Days In Office

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
2025 Stagecoach Festival - Day 2 Politics Nelly Isn't Giving Up On Donald Trump After Controversial First 100 Days In Office
Harry How/Getty Images Pop Culture Lebron James Says "We Live In Two Americas" Following U.S. Capitol Riots
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong"
Comments 0