Ludacris and Nelly will be joining Kid Rock, Creed, and many more acts in performing at this year's Rock the Country festival in eight cities across the United States. The event will celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with mostly country and rock music. It will run between May and September with stops in Texas, Florida, New York, and more states.

"It's this simple. Rock The Country isn't just a music festival; it's a movement," Kid Rock said of the announcement, according to Loud Wire. "In 2026, as America celebrates its 250th anniversary, this is a place for hard-working, God-fearing patriots to gather as one and celebrate freedom, music and the party of the year."

When The Neighborhood Talk revealed that Ludacris and Nelly would be taking part on Instagram on Tuesday, fans in the comments section were not happy. "Y’all should’ve known Nelly was a Trump supporter when he performed at the inauguration months ago," one user wrote. Another added: "Not Luda! We're already know what time Nelly is on."

Nelly's Support Of Donald Trump

Nelly previously came under fire for performing at the Liberty Ball following the inauguration of Donald Trump in 2025. Afterward, he appeared on Willie D Live and defended the decision, explaining that he has respect for the office of the President, regardless of who holds it.

“I thought you were riding for me because I put on on for my city, I didn’t know that I had to agree with your political choices," Nelly said at the time. "I thought it was the things you do (that count). Not the things you say should be done. If you follow what I do, this shouldn’t even be an argument. He’s the president. He won."