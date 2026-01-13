News
rock the country
Politics
Ludacris & Nelly To Headline Country Music Festival Featuring Kid Rock
Fans aren't happy to see Ludacris and Nelly performing at a festival celebrating America’s 250th anniversary.
By
Cole Blake
January 13, 2026