Jermaine Dupri Recruits Ludacris, Nelly, And More For BET Hip Hop Awards Performance

The 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards aired last night, providing viewers with some amazing performances. Artists like GloRilla, City Girls, DaBaby, and more took the stage to perform their hits. Of course, countless artists also took home awards for their contributions to the genre this year. Winners included Kendrick Lamar, Lil Durk and J. Cole, Metro Boomin, Lil Uzi Vert, and more.

One exciting moment from the show was when Jermaine Dupri took the stage, celebrating the 30th anniversary of So So Def Recordings. He didn't do it alone, however. The hitmaker brought along several special guests to join him in the tribute, providing energetic performances of some of their biggest hits.

Jermaine Dupri And Guests Pay Homage To So So Def

Dupri took fans on a trip down memory lane, leading with a short snippet of Kriss Kross' classic "Jump" before unveiling Ludacris. The crowd went wild as the hitmakers rolled right into "Welcome To Atlanta." Nelly, Lil Jon, Da Brat, Bone Crusher, Tyrese, Bow Wow, and more also made appearances. This wasn't the only attention-grabbing performance of the evening, however. DJ Drama also recruited a variety of special guests to join him onstage, including Lil Jon, Fabolous, Jeezy, and T.I. They performed several of their hits like "Trap or Die," "Rubber Band Man," and more.

Fat Joe hosted the 2023 BET Awards for the second year in a row, and most can agree that the NYC native did a great job. With that being said, he's getting some backlash online today for his pronunciation of Sexyy Red's hit track and catchphrase, "SkeeYee." Instead of "SkeeYee," the 53-year-old said "SkeeYou." Regardless, the 25-year-old St. Louis-born performer took the stage twice for “Shake Sum’n (Remix)” with DaBaby and a medley of her own tracks. What do you think of Jermaine Dupri and his guests' performance at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards? What was your favorite performance of the night? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Jermaine Dupri.

