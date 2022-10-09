so so def
- Original ContentJermaine Dupri Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The ProducerDiscover Jermaine Dupri's net worth in 2024, his journey to a $2.5M fortune, and his influential role in the music industry and beyond.By Jake Skudder
- TV"The Rap Game" Season 4 Stars: Where Are They Now?The youngins of ‘The Rap Game’ season 4 have diversified their portfolios since leaving the show.By Demi Phillips
- Music7 Of The Best 90s R&B GroupsThe 90s took R&B to a whole new level, and several groups aided in this rise.By Demi Phillips
- MusicJermaine Dupri Recruits Ludacris, Nelly, And More For BET Hip Hop Awards PerformanceJermaine Dupri celebrated the 30th anniversary of So So Def at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDa Brat's Debut Album "Funkdafied" Turns 29A record-defining debut album by a pioneer woman MC.By Demi Phillips
- Original ContentCiara's Best Hits From The 2000sCiara has been a dominating force in R&B and Hip Hop, and we're taking a look at her best jams from the 2000s that defined an era.By Erika Marie
- Original ContentDiddy "Verzuz" Jermaine Dupri: 10 Must-Hear SongsThe Bad Boy and So So Def Verzuz is finally happening. But, what songs are we going to hear?By Brandon Simmons
- MixtapesCurren$y & Jermaine Dupri's Highly-Anticipated Project "For Motivational Use Only Vol. 1" Is HereCurren$y and Jermaine Dupri deliver their highly-anticipated joint project, "For Motivational Use Only Vol. 1" ft. T.I. & 2 Chainz.By Aron A.
- MusicJermaine Dupri Answers Critics Who Say He's Not RelevantDupri addresses haters with his iconic list of top hits.By Diya Singhvi
- MusicSo So Def & Bad Boy To Compete In VERZUZ BattleJermaine Dupri confirmed their battle.By Lawrencia Grose