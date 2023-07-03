The summer of 1994 was marked by a history-making debut album by Da Brat. Funkdafied was the album that largely unleashed the talents of the rapper into the limelight. Da Brat quickly cemented herself in the history books with the nine-track project. Looking back 29 years later, it’s easy to see how she became a pioneer female MC.

As the album inches closer to its third decade, it’s important to note how Da Brat’s debut inspired women in rap worldwide. A solo woman rapper selling one million copies at the time was an arduous task. Nonetheless, Da Brat came out swinging, becoming the first female solo act to achieve a Platinum certification with an album. The rest, as they say, was history.

The History Behind Da Brat’s Rise

When he was just 19 years old, Jermaine Dupri discovered the chart-topping hip hop duo Kriss Kross. In 1992, they had become mainstream acts and watched a then-unknown Da Brat win a rap battle in Chicago. Enthralled by her flow, the pair encouraged Dupri to bring her on the So So Def label. Although reluctant, Dupri decided to give her a chance.

“She was introduced to me by Kriss Kross. They saw her while they were on tour, and they came to me and said, “We got this female rapper you should check out,” Dupri told Angela Yee for Fox Soul. “And when they did it, I didn’t want no female rapper. But I thought that since they said I should check her out… I’m like, what does she do that made them want me to look at her? So I at least decided to give it a listen.”

The Success Of Funkdafied

Funkdafied was released on June 28, 1994 to overwhelmingly positive reviews. Importantly, Da Brat was only 20 years old when her debut album hit the airwaves. This left more than enough room for the artist to carve out a distinct rap career for herself. Funkdafied housed the lead single of the same name, which also achieved Platinum status two months after the album’s release.

Da Brat has previously mentioned that while Dupri expressed the near-impossibility of a largely successful debut, she wasn’t deterred. Things would later work in her favor, as Funkdafied sold over a million copies, the first by a solo woman in rap to do so. Da Brat quickly became a noteworthy act, especially for her edgier rap style that many women artists would later emulate.

Jermaine Dupri also earned significant acclaim for his impressive production on the album. Funkdafied peaked at the eleventh spot on the Billboard 200. It further hit the top spot on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Featured acts on the project include Kandi Burruss, LaTocha Scott, Y-Tee, Mac Daddy from Kris Kross, and Dupri himself on the lead track.

Besides the title track, two other singles were released from Brat’s debut album. “Fa All Y’all” and “Give It 2 You” also succeeded, becoming her second and third consecutive songs to hit the Top 40. However, none of Da Brat’s other songs have enjoyed the success of “Funkdafied,” which peaked at the sixth spot on the Billboard Hot 100. The G-funk single was praised for its infusion of parody, funk music, and heavy-hitting rap lyrics.

Funkdafied’s Legacy

With her debut album, Da Brat paved the way for many after her. By breaking the Gold-certification hold others had before her, she proved a woman could sell a million copies in rap solo. Today, it’s impossible to highlight Hip Hop’s most iconic albums without including Funkdafied. While Da Brat has found success with other ventures, she will still be widely heralded for her stellar debut album and her impressive catalog of hits.

