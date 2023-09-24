Southside Disputes Jermaine Dupri’s Claim About Inventing “Making It Rain”

Southside had some things to say about Jermaine Dupri's latest comments about "making it rain". While the high-profile producer doesn't dispute that Dupri was the first famous face to shut down strip clubs with money showers, he doesn't think Dupri invented it. That honor, according to Southside, goes to OGs like his dad who were helping pioneer the iconic club move away from the spotlight well before Dupri was on the scene. Furthermore, Southside noted that certain business dealings meant that they people who created "making it rain" didn't really want to be known for it.

Furthermore, Southside alleges he was recently in the club with both Dupri and Nelly and neither was able to make it rain sufficiently. While Dupri's claims pointed to his tracks like "Money Ain't a Thing", a track from the late 90s inadvertently helps make Southside's point. Dupri may have made "making it rain" mainstream, but he certainly didn't invent it. Do you agree with Southside's take? Let us know in the comments.

Southside Beefs With Diddy

Speaking of 90s rap iconic, Southside was beefing with Diddy earlier this year. The producer currently co-parents a child with Diddy's boo, Yung Miami. In May, he said that the key to successful co-parenting was "no sex". “You cannot have sex with your baby mommas. You can’t have … I got a girlfriend too, so you can’t have sex with your baby mommas with a girlfriend," Southside said. Then he linked up with Yung Miami and their kid in the recording studio.

However, things then soon took a different route. "@Diddy come get yo bitch, my n-gga," Southside wrote on social media back in late July. It's unclear what caused this aggressive tweet to occur. Of course, Diddy and Miami are hardcore on-again, off-again. Despite this, they did recently sit down for an interview in which they deep-dived their sex life. Diddy did not appear to respond to Southside's call-out, so beef ultimately fell by the wayside.

