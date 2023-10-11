Fabolous, T.I., Jeezy, And Lil Jon Join DJ Drama Onstage At BET Hip Hop Awards

The 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards aired yesterday (October 10), and featured various exciting performances from artists like GloRilla, DaBaby, City Girls, and many more. DJ Drama took the stage partway through the awards show, welcoming several high-profile guests to the stage to perform a medley of their hits. Fabolous kicked things off with his 2010 There Is No Competition 2: The Grieving Music EP track, "You Be Killin Em."

DJ Drama then brought out T.I. who paid tribute to the 20th anniversary of his album Trap Muzik with "Rubber Band Man." As if the crowd wasn't going wild enough, Jeezy then took the stage for "Trap or Die," which had everybody singing along. At the very end of the performance, DJ Drama finally brought out "Mr. Gangsta Grillz himself" Lil Jon, who gave a quick shout out.

DJ Drama, Fabolous, T.I., Jeezy, And Lil Jon Perform

Aside from various great performances, viewers also got a chance to see their favorite artists take home some wins. Kendrick Lamar, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Durk and J. Cole, and more were awarded for their contributions to the genre this year. Yung Miami also won Best Hip Hop Platform for her podcast Caresha Please, and for the most part, fans couldn't be more thrilled for the City Girl. Unfortunately, the win has sparked some speculation that her "Act Bad" collaborator and former fling Diddy could have been behind the results.

Some social media users thought there was no way she could have surpassed Joe Budden, The Breakfast Club, or Drink Champs. It seems as though N.O.R.E. agrees, based on one of his recent Tweets. "So nobody gonna say nothing bout the podcast /media award?” he wrote. “Ok me neither!!!” What do you think of DJ Drama, Fabolous, T.I., Jeezy, And Lil Jon's performance at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards? What was your favorite performance of the night? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

