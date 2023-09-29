Jeezy’s Entire Mixtape Discography Now On Streaming Services

Jeezy turned 46 on Thursday (September 28), and it turns out that the celebration involved him giving us gifts, and not the other way around. Moreover, after his decades in the game and legendary tape runs, his full mixtape catalog became available on all major streaming services. This means that all of the trap rap icon's 13 mixtapes, from his Gangsta Grillz collaborations and beyond, are now on services like TIDAL, Apple Music, Spotify, and more. For the most part, this is the first time that platforms like these have ever hosted this material.

If you're unfamiliar with the now-46-year-old's work, this section of his discog includes The Real Is Back 1 and 2, The Prime Minister, 1000 Grams, Trappin' Ain't Dead, and many more. Furthermore, Jeezy took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion. "It’s a real one’s birthday!" the Atlanta MC expressed on the social media platform. "I appreciate all the G-Day love and I have a gift for my day ones. 13 classics available now on all streaming platforms for the first time ever! Today we celebrate!"

Jeezy Celebrates His Birthday By Putting All His Mixtapes On Streaming

Of course, if you're well-versed in The Snowman's artistry, you know how significant and important this is to his longevity as an artist in the contemporary age. After all, Jeezy rose to stardom off of the strength of these mixtapes, which he continued to expand upon through his excellent studio album work, too. Regardless of how you look at it, this is a win-win in an age during which he doesn't get enough flowers from the younger generation. Die-hard listeners can now access the Columbia, South Carolina-born's entire discography conveniently, and less aware hip-hop fans now have a slew of new material to understand his dominance.

Meanwhile, the CTE World boss has been in the news for other, less celebratory reasons. His divorce from longtime partner Jeannie Mai overtook tabloid headlines as more info continues to emerge. That scandal aside, which mixtape are you most looking forward to revisiting on streaming from his legendary catalog? Let us know in the comments and log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Jeezy.

