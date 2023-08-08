Jeezy Reveals The Best Track He Has Ever Made

One of the most respected and prolific Atlanta-based rappers in the game, Jeezy, sat down with Rap Radar for an extensive interview. The main reason was to discuss his new memoir “Adversity For Sale: You Gotta Believe” but many topics were discussed. For example, one of them was what he thinks is the best song he has ever written in his legendary career. He has many to go through, especially with over 20 projects to dive into. Furthermore, he has hits on hits with songs like, “Put On” featuring Kanye West, “Soul Survivor,” “Seen It All,” and many more.

Ultimately, he selected “Done It” which made it onto a mixtape and one of his most popular albums, The Recession. He explains the backstory of how this song landed on both efforts. “I put it on the mixtape Trappin’ Ain’t Dead. And I went to Detroit one day, and some type of way my DJ played that s**t — and man, it was unfucking real!” He continues, “I was like, ‘Yo, could we put on the album?’” And that’s how it got on to [streaming].” Another complication for why it did not originally appear on The Recession was the song he sampled by Hall & Oats had gone through a lot to get cleared for use.

A Turning Point For Jeezy

“I felt every bar on there,” Jeezy said. He also named The Recession his best album of all time. “[It is] my best body of work because of the effort that I put into it and it was also a time of a shift in my life because that’s when I was overweight,” he said. “I dropped like 60 pounds on my own! I started running and doing all types of stuff.” It is always uplifting to hear when an artist’s work results in their life improving in any shape or form.

Do you disagree with Jeezy’s opinion on his greatest song? What is your favorite project of his? Be sure to tell us all of your opinions below in the comments section. Additionally, stay tapped in with HNHH for all the latest music news around all corners of the industry.

