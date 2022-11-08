This latest press run from Jeezy has offered Hip Hop revelations. In recent months, the “Snowman” has been visiting platforms left and right, delivering stories related to Hip Hop history. Jeezy detailed laying his beef with Gucci Mane to rest and even credited T.I. for helping him change his life. While chopping it up with Complex Brackets, the Rap icon also shared a tidbit about Kanye West.

Ye has been mysteriously silent following weeks of social media antics. His business partnerships have suffered greatly and he has withstood allegations of anti-Semitism. Even so, West is still hailed as one of the greatest Hip Hop artists to date, and Jeezy is revisiting a classic.

(Photo by Chris McKay/Getty Images)

According to Jeezy, West’s verse on “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” was intended for his track, “I Got Money.”

“It was me and T.I., and I sent Kanye the song so he could out a verse on it,” said Jeezy. “He hit me back and asked who produced it and I told him DJ Toomp produced it. He’s like, ‘Give me Toomp’s number. He got the files from Toomp, and added some more sounds. S,o when it came back he had that [sings the beginning of ‘Can’t Tell Me Nothing].”

When West sent the song back to Jeezy, it wasn’t what the Snowman expected. Jeezy claimed he told West that he couldn’t work with it. “Long story short, he calls me six months later. He’s like, ‘Remember that verse I gave you? Well, I made it a song.’ That was, ‘Wait ’til I get my money right.‘ So, that was really a Jeezy record. That was better than the original. I can say that.'”

“Can’t Tell Me Nothing” was included on Ye’s classic hit album, Graduation. The track does feature additional vocals from Jeezy, as well as Connie Mitchell.

Watch Jeezy connect with Complex below.