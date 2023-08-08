Yung Miami Serves Body In All Black During Night Out With Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

Before the season even officially began, Yung Miami and JT came together with Diddy and Fabolous to declare 2023 an “Act Bad” summer. We recently saw Caresha and Sean Combs turning up to their hit single together at the club. Meanwhile, JT has been busy promoting her new collab with Kali Uchis. She’s still doing it with an “Act Bad” approach, serving up plenty of body and tantalizing social media users with her curves in various designer outfits.

The “Act Up” hitmakers often step out together, but on Sunday (August 6) evening, Miami met up with some of her other celebrity friends for a fun night on the town. the Careasha Please host wore a sheer all-black ensemble, consisting of a tiny dress, leg warmers wrapped around her strappy heels, and a chunky choker necklace. Her long hair was sitting back in a wavy ponytail, and she went through the evening with complete confidence from what we’ve seen on her Instagram page.

Yung Miami was in City Girl Mode

“About last night! 🤍,” the mother of two captioned her photo dump, which landed on Monday afternoon. In the latter half of the post, Miami included a candid photo that finds her posing alongside Dwyane Wade and his wife, Gabrielle Union, as well as R&B icon Keyshia Cole. The group was celebrating the NBA star’s upcoming induction into the Hall of Fame with a FWRD bash, and the smiles on all of their faces prove that good times were had all around.

On the topic of Union and Wade, the stylish couple began trending online in the spring after the Bring It On actress revealed that she and her husband split things 50/50. While some are in favour of the balanced agreement, others have been poking fun at Wade for not spoiling his partner more. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news.

