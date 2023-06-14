Jeezy’s sound and style have been heavily influential to modern trap music and now he’s spreading his influence to a new medium. The legendary Atlanta rapper has just announced a forthcoming book. “Adversity For Sale: You Gotta Believe” was announced just yesterday. The book, Jeezy’s first, will pull from his experiences to teach lessons through storytelling. The book reportedly tracks Jeezy’s story from his turbulent upbringing all the way to his Grammy-winning rap career. Its press release reads “Jeezy will use parts of his story to illustrate some rules and principles he’s used to get him through his darkest days and kept him going, even when it felt impossible to go any further and the odds stacked against him felt insurmountable.”

The book was announced via an Instagram post Jeezy made yesterday debuting its title and cover. “This is for all my day ones and everybody that’s been down with me since the beginning. This is the greatest story never told. In this motivational memoir, I use parts of my life story, every step, every mishap, every up and down that I’ve gone through to get to this point in my life to motivate the hustlers, entrepreneurs, and believers,” his Instagram caption reads. The announcement also confirms that the book will be available for purchase starting August 8th.

Jeezy’s First Book

Despite all the writing he’s been doing Jeezy has still found time to maintain his prescence in music. Last year he teamed up with DJ Drama for an entire new album Snofall. The project saw the pair teaming up for one hard-hitting trap banger after another. It also featured appearances from Lil Durk, 42 Dugg, and EST Gee. His only new music of 2023 so far was an appearance on a remix of the Boosie Badazz and Kodak Black song “Rocketman.”

Jeezy is known for his various beefs almost as much as his music. Earlier this year he grabbed headlines for finally squashing a long-running beef with Coach K. Footage of Jeezy also appeared in a Freddie Gibbs music video released earlier this year. The pair have had a long running beef, though Gibbs recently expressed regret over how he’s handled some of it.

