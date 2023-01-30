Jeezy and Coach K finally put their differences aside during the Thug Motivation concert in Atlanta on Friday night.

Though Jeezy and Coach K emerged alongside each other, their relationship quickly spoiled during his ascent to stardom. However, the two finally buried the hatchet. Coach K emerged on stage on Friday night to introduce Jeezy to the stage.

“They say for your blessings to really start, you have to have a clean slate. Tonight, two Black men settle their differences,” he said. “So here I am on this stage tonight to give you the story about how we got here.”

Afterward, he delved into their backstory, from giving each other their respective nicknames to imagining their success together.

“I named Young Jeezy and he named me Coach K. We was inseparable,” Coach K explained. Then, he detailed a night at 112 where he witnessed Jeezy’s crew buy out all of the bottles in the club.

“But leaving that club that night, I told Jeezy, ‘Man, you gotta start talking about this shit that you doing in your music.’ He looked at me and said, ‘Man, you crazy. If I talk about this shit, I’m going to jail!’ I said, ‘Nah, but if you rap it in third person, they gon’ feel it — and you ain’t gonna incriminate yourself.’ After that conversation, the magic began.”

Jeezy previously addressed their issues during an appearance on Drink Champs. The Trap Or Die rapper explained that the 2007 fallout was a result of poor communication.

“Don’t get me wrong, he’s great at what he does, but there were a lot of conversations that didn’t happen before the fame and the money came, and the understanding,” he said. “I just didn’t trust a lot of things…I’m just understanding what I’m assuming. So if you’re not communicating with somebody and it’s not going how you want it to go, of course you’re gonna be like, ‘Yo, I’m not rocking like that.’ Then he probably thought it ain’t going how he want it to go.”