Jeezy spoke about his past issues with Quality Control Music co-founder Kevin “Coach K” Lee during his appearance on Drink Champs over the weekend. The Atlanta rapper explained to hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN that it was never anything he and his former manager “couldn’t resolve.”

“Communication is key,” he began, as noted by HipHopDX. “When money is at play and there’s not the right type of communication, the lines seem to get blurred. And this is another thing I wanna say, and this is for if anyone that’s coming up in the game: there’s no handbook or no template of how to do this shit.”

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 16: Young Jeezy performs during TIDAL X: Jay-Z B-sides in NYC on May 16, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Jeezy explained that a lot of the expectations both parties had for one another weren’t discussed openly, and once millions of dollars came into play, that became an issue.

He continued: “You give it your all, you risk your life and all of a sudden, you wake up and you’re a multi-millionaire with more power than you can grasp. And if you come from where I come from, you already got your own trauma.”

“People done tried to do things to you, fuck over you, all these different things. I’m dealing with that, I’m pretty sure [Coach K is] dealing with artists that went left,” he added.

From there, Jeezy reflected on how he became close with Coach K.

“The crazy thing is, Coach came to Dallas All-Star Studio in Atlanta because back then I was driving a GS 400 Lexus. I was iced out and I was paying cash money to get the studio,” he said. “He was hearing about that, and that’s how he came to the studio and started to befriend me. And over time, he was just somebody around that I could be like, ‘Can you take care of this?’”

“Don’t get me wrong, he’s great at what he does,” Jeezy admited, before adding, “but there were a lot of conversations that didn’t happen before the fame and the money came, and the understanding. It’s like getting into a marriage and you don’t talk about the things that are deal-breakers and what things you don’t want because now, it’s a relationship.”

He added: “And for me, I’m a street guy. If you do anything that seems questionable to me, I’m gonna handle it how I handle it. And again, that ain’t with the best communication.”

Jeezy went on to say that he’s still got love for Coach K: “It was never no issue that we couldn’t resolve, but I just think, when it wasn’t talked about pre-money and pre-success, there’s a lot of expectations there, and you know how it go with expectations. If it ain’t what you want, you feel let down. And I still got love for Coach. I’m happy he’s successful, I’m happy he done what he did. I hear people all the time… ‘Jeezy ain’t put nobody on.’ But just look around, Coach is on.”

The comments come after Jeezy recently name-dropped Coach K on his new project, Snofall. “Got love for Coach K, even though he went with the other guy,” he raps on “One Hunnid.”

Check out Jeezy’s appearance on Drink Champs below.

