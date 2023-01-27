The California Court Of Appeal cleared Jeezy in a lawsuit surrounding a 2014 shooting after California concert.

The Califonia Court Of Appeal ruled in favor of Jeezy or Live Nation in a wrongful death lawsuit. They said Jeezy and Live Nation aren’t liable for the death of Eric Johnson Jr.

Johnson died shortly after someone fatally shot him backstage at Wiz Khalifa’s Under The Influence tour date in California.

Johnson Jr.’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in 2015. In the suit, they accused Live Nation of failing to provide proper security. They believe could’ve prevented Eric Johnson Jr. from dying.

However, Justice Stuart R. Pollak stated that Live Nation couldn’t have predicted an altercation would ensue between artists and their guests backstage.

“A violent attack by and between artists and their guests in the backstage area of a performance is not a foreseeable occurrence against which Live Nation should have provided preventative measures of the nature plaintiffs suggest,” Justice Pollak said.

Afterward, Pollak explained that no reports suggested any of the artists on tour or their teams posed any threats.

“The reports did not … indicate that any of the artists or their entourages engaged in or posed any danger of violence during the tour,” said Pollak “The head of security also indicated that in her more than 10 years at the amphitheater, there had not been any violent incidents backstage.”

Following the incident in 2014, police discovered a rifle on Jeezy’s tour bus during a search. Though Jeezy was later charged with illegal possession of a weapon, the charge was dropped afterward.

