44 Bars – Song by Ludacris

Ludacris might be more of a movie star for younger hip-hop generations, but they would be doing a disservice to themselves by ignoring how great of a rapper he is. In case they needed proof, the Timbaland and Luca Starz-produced "44 Bars" is here. His newest single is exactly that: a barrage of clever punchlines, charismatic deliveries, and unbridled confidence over a gritty and dynamic sample flip. Whether it's Luda's pop culture references, his impactful imagery, or his lyrical dismantling of lesser MCs, a striking line will hit you every few seconds. Hopefully this surprise single means that there's even more in the vault. After all, in just "44 Bars," Ludacris proved why fans of hip-hop everywhere shouldn't sleep on his catalog or his current skill level.
Release Date: December 5, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from 44 Bars
Records show I ain't never put out no bulls**t,
And half-a**ed rappers ain't never put out no full clip,
I'm always waiting for my cue just like a pool stick,
For short bus rappers to take a never-ending school trip