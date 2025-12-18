Recently, YouTube announced that, come January 16, 2026, it plans to withdraw all its streaming data from Billboard’s charts. In a blog post, global head of music Lyor Cohen explained the company's decision to do so.

"Billboard uses an outdated formula that weights subscription-supported streams higher than ad-supported," the post begins. "This doesn't reflect how fans engage with music today and ignores the massive engagement from fans who don’t have a subscription. Streaming is the primary way people experience music, making up 84% of U.S. recorded music revenue. We’re simply asking that every stream is counted fairly and equally, whether it is subscription-based or ad-supported—because every fan matters and every play should count."

"After a decade-long partnership and extensive discussions, they are unwilling to make meaningful changes," it concludes. "Therefore, after January 16, 2026, our data will no longer be delivered to Billboard or factored into their charts. We are committed to achieving equitable representation across the charts and hopefully can work with Billboard to return to theirs."

Billboard Rule Change

A spokesperson for Billboard has since released a statement in response to YouTube's announcement.

“There are so many ways a fan can support an artist they love, and each has a specific place in the music ecosystem,” it reads. “Billboard strives to measure that activity appropriately; balanced by various factors including consumer access, revenue analysis, data validation and industry guidance. It is our hope that YouTube reconsiders and joins Billboard in recognizing the reach and popularity of artists on all music platforms and in celebrating their achievements through the power of fans and how they interact with the music that they love.”