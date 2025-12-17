Billboard is implementing a new rule change that will give streaming more weight on the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 charts in 2026. One album unit will now be equivalent to 2,500 ad-supported or 1,000 paid/subscription streams generated by songs from an album. Previously, a track required 3,750 ad-supported streams or 1,250 paid streams to qualify as an album unit. The change will take effect with the charts dated January 17, which track listening habits from January 2 to 8.

In an announcement on Tuesday, Billboard wrote that the move will "better reflect an increase in streaming revenue and changing consumer behaviors." The outlet further explained: "The change means that it will take 33.3% fewer ad-supported on-demand streams of songs from an album, and 20% fewer paid/subscription on-demand streams of songs from an album, to equal an album unit. The ratio between paid/subscription and ad-supported on-demand streaming tiers will additionally be adjusted to 1:2.5 for the Billboard Hot 100, along with corresponding streaming and song consumption charts."

When Chart Data shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), fans had mixed reactions. "Billboard finally admitting streams run the game now, charts about to look very different, argue with the results," one user wrote. Another countered: "To make this rule fair you gotta work out a deal with Spotify to ban autoplay. It creates fake numbers."

Billboard's Top Hip-Hop Artist

In other news, Billboard recently named Kendrick Lamar its Top R&B/Hip-Hop Artist of the Year for 2025. The selection was determined by activity from the weekly Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts dated Oct. 26, 2024, through Oct. 18, 2025.