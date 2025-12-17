Billboard Announces Major Rule Change That Could Shake Up Hip-Hop Sales

BY Cole Blake 355 Views
2021 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 23: Drake, winner of the Artist of the Decade Award, poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp)
The change will take effect on the charts for January 17, which track listening habits from January 2 to 8.

Billboard is implementing a new rule change that will give streaming more weight on the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 charts in 2026. One album unit will now be equivalent to 2,500 ad-supported or 1,000 paid/subscription streams generated by songs from an album. Previously, a track required 3,750 ad-supported streams or 1,250 paid streams to qualify as an album unit. The change will take effect with the charts dated January 17, which track listening habits from January 2 to 8.

In an announcement on Tuesday, Billboard wrote that the move will "better reflect an increase in streaming revenue and changing consumer behaviors." The outlet further explained: "The change means that it will take 33.3% fewer ad-supported on-demand streams of songs from an album, and 20% fewer paid/subscription on-demand streams of songs from an album, to equal an album unit. The ratio between paid/subscription and ad-supported on-demand streaming tiers will additionally be adjusted to 1:2.5 for the Billboard Hot 100, along with corresponding streaming and song consumption charts."

When Chart Data shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), fans had mixed reactions. "Billboard finally admitting streams run the game now, charts about to look very different, argue with the results," one user wrote. Another countered: "To make this rule fair you gotta work out a deal with Spotify to ban autoplay. It creates fake numbers."

Billboard's Top Hip-Hop Artist

In other news, Billboard recently named Kendrick Lamar its Top R&B/Hip-Hop Artist of the Year for 2025. The selection was determined by activity from the weekly Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts dated Oct. 26, 2024, through Oct. 18, 2025.

Lamar's 2024 project, GNX, played a major role in helping him stay atop the charts throughout the year. The project debuted at No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and only fell outside of the top 10 once, which occurred during the week marked Oct. 11, 2025. His collaboration with SZA, "luther," ended the year as the most popular rap song.

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
