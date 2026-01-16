Turk & Cash Money Tour Promoters Reportedly Seek To Settle Exit Dispute

Turk has had some Cash Money issues for a while now, whether it's his beef with B.G. after their days with the Hot Boys or his controversial legal dispute with tour promoters over the label's 30th anniversary trek that began last year. However, according to an exclusive AllHipHop report from Grouchy Greg Watkins, this latter battle might see a resolution.

For those unaware, the Hot Boy and Dope Shows Inc. have lawsuits against each other over the former's exit from Cash Money's 30th anniversary tour. Per the outlet, the court scheduled a settlement conference for Tuesday, February 17 of this year. Federal judges often schedule these conferences as a mandatory process before determining if their cases will fully go to court.

As such, despite a lot of animosity in recent months, there might be a chance for both parties to walk away with a satisfactory settlement on both ends. Still, since their claims against one another means that this could be a zero-sum game. We will have to wait and see what the next update from legal proceedings indicates.

Why Is Turk Suing Cash Money's Tour Promoters?

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 3: Turk, Mannie Fresh, Juvenile and B.G. perform during Cash Money Millionaires 30th Anniversary Concert at State Farm Arena on May 3, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)

For those unaware, Turk's dispute with the Cash Money tour promoters concerns his controversial and sudden exit from the trek, which he claims happened due to promoters rather than his own will. Dope Shows Inc. sued him for $12 million in federal court, claiming he used threats and defamation to sabotage the tour and cause security risks. The New Orleans rapper sued them for $340,000 in Florida, claiming that they still owe him that money and used the aforementioned security concerns as an excuse to not pay him what they promised.

On the other hand, Dope Shows claims that the instigation of Turk's beef with B.G. on behalf of the former could have caused B.G.'s probation officer to pull him from the tour. They also claim B.G. rakes in much more interest and revenue than his Hot Boys colleague. Alleged leaks of the tour's confidential financial happenings also reportedly contributed to this dispute.