Turk & Cash Money Tour Promoters Reportedly Seek To Settle Exit Dispute

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 5: Turk performs onstage with Hot Boys during the 2025 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 5, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
Turk claims promoters wrongfully booted him from Cash Money's 30th anniversary tour, whereas they claim he was sabotaging the trek.

Turk has had some Cash Money issues for a while now, whether it's his beef with B.G. after their days with the Hot Boys or his controversial legal dispute with tour promoters over the label's 30th anniversary trek that began last year. However, according to an exclusive AllHipHop report from Grouchy Greg Watkins, this latter battle might see a resolution.

For those unaware, the Hot Boy and Dope Shows Inc. have lawsuits against each other over the former's exit from Cash Money's 30th anniversary tour. Per the outlet, the court scheduled a settlement conference for Tuesday, February 17 of this year. Federal judges often schedule these conferences as a mandatory process before determining if their cases will fully go to court.

As such, despite a lot of animosity in recent months, there might be a chance for both parties to walk away with a satisfactory settlement on both ends. Still, since their claims against one another means that this could be a zero-sum game. We will have to wait and see what the next update from legal proceedings indicates.

Why Is Turk Suing Cash Money's Tour Promoters?
Cash Money Millionaires 30th Anniversary Concert
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 3: Turk, Mannie Fresh, Juvenile and B.G. perform during Cash Money Millionaires 30th Anniversary Concert at State Farm Arena on May 3, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)

For those unaware, Turk's dispute with the Cash Money tour promoters concerns his controversial and sudden exit from the trek, which he claims happened due to promoters rather than his own will. Dope Shows Inc. sued him for $12 million in federal court, claiming he used threats and defamation to sabotage the tour and cause security risks. The New Orleans rapper sued them for $340,000 in Florida, claiming that they still owe him that money and used the aforementioned security concerns as an excuse to not pay him what they promised.

On the other hand, Dope Shows claims that the instigation of Turk's beef with B.G. on behalf of the former could have caused B.G.'s probation officer to pull him from the tour. They also claim B.G. rakes in much more interest and revenue than his Hot Boys colleague. Alleged leaks of the tour's confidential financial happenings also reportedly contributed to this dispute.

Turk claims that promoters used that drama to drive more ticket sales and that he refused a pay cut for more shows, which led to this legal battle. We will see if they reach an agreement or head to court.

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
