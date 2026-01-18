Turk Implies Lil Wayne Would've Gone To No Limit "Verzuz" If He Was There

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Turk Implies Lil Wayne Wouldve Gone No Limit Verzuz If He Was There
Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; American rapper Lil Wayne before the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Although Turk has his issues with Cash Money, his recent claim about Lil Wayne and the No Limit "Verzuz" is not as shady as you might think.

Turk was the most recent guest on Drink Champs, during which he had a lot to say about his current relationship with Cash Money. More specifically, he reflected on their Verzuz battle with No Limit at ComplexCon last year, for which both he and Lil Wayne were notably absent.

Turk's legal battle concerning Cash Money's anniversary tour was a big background narrative to that absence, plus his feud with Birdman and B.G. that also popped up during this Verzuz. However, Lil Wayne's absence had a few possible but still vague explanations for it, namely from B.G. and Juvenile. With this in mind, Turk commented on Drink Champs that Wayne would've probably showed up if Cash Money and the Hot Boys in their entirety made it to the No Limit battle.

"Not just had I been there, had we been there, you feel me?" he remarked per Complex. "And I think if I would have been there, Wayne would have been there. Not saying [my absence was] the reason that he wasn't there. But from being in the field with all of us, Wayne hasn't missed a beat with all of us on the ticket... So Juvie said he knew Wayne wasn't coming, but why Wayne wasn't coming, I don't know. But B.G. say something different. So which one it was? [...] I think if we all would have been there, bro, the energy would have been better. The energy was thrown off, you feel me? They was all over the place."

Read More: A$AP Rocky "Don't Be Dumb" Credits: Every Producer And Feature

Why Was Turk Kicked Off Cash Money's Tour?

However, Turk's comments about the Hot Boys have an asterisk. He made it clear that this is just his opinion going off of his personal experience, and that he's not calling anyone a liar over this situation or stating it as presumed fact. The New Orleans MC just looked back at their history and feels like sometimes, it's all or nothing.

Elsewhere, his legal battle with Cash Money's 30th anniversary tour promoters continues, as both sides became set for a settlement conference to possibly reach an agreement. Turk claims they wrongfully booted him to avoid paying him more, whereas the promoters claim his beef with B.G. and other factors were causing tour sabotage.

Read More: Ari Fletcher Posts Cryptic Message Amid Lil Baby & Jayda Cheaves Drama

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
BG Why Lil Wayne Wasnt At Cash Money Verzuz Hip Hop News Music B.G. Reveals Why Lil Wayne Wasn't At Cash Money & No Limit "Verzuz"
Juvenile BG Only Cash Money Artists NYC Reunion Show Hip Hop News Music Juvenile & B.G. Were The Only Cash Money Artists At NYC Reunion Show
Cash Money Millionaires 30th Anniversary Concert Music Turk Reacts To Birdman's Brutal Verzuz Diss
Birdman Turk Cash Money No Limit Verzuz Tour Drama Hip Hop News Music Birdman Blasts Turk At Cash Money & No Limit "Verzuz" Amid Tour Drama
Comments 4