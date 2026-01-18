Turk Implies Lil Wayne Would've Gone To No Limit "Verzuz" If He Was There

Turk was the most recent guest on Drink Champs, during which he had a lot to say about his current relationship with Cash Money. More specifically, he reflected on their Verzuz battle with No Limit at ComplexCon last year, for which both he and Lil Wayne were notably absent.

Turk's legal battle concerning Cash Money's anniversary tour was a big background narrative to that absence, plus his feud with Birdman and B.G. that also popped up during this Verzuz. However, Lil Wayne's absence had a few possible but still vague explanations for it, namely from B.G. and Juvenile. With this in mind, Turk commented on Drink Champs that Wayne would've probably showed up if Cash Money and the Hot Boys in their entirety made it to the No Limit battle.

"Not just had I been there, had we been there, you feel me?" he remarked per Complex. "And I think if I would have been there, Wayne would have been there. Not saying [my absence was] the reason that he wasn't there. But from being in the field with all of us, Wayne hasn't missed a beat with all of us on the ticket... So Juvie said he knew Wayne wasn't coming, but why Wayne wasn't coming, I don't know. But B.G. say something different. So which one it was? [...] I think if we all would have been there, bro, the energy would have been better. The energy was thrown off, you feel me? They was all over the place."

However, Turk's comments about the Hot Boys have an asterisk. He made it clear that this is just his opinion going off of his personal experience, and that he's not calling anyone a liar over this situation or stating it as presumed fact. The New Orleans MC just looked back at their history and feels like sometimes, it's all or nothing.