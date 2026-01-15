Turk Sounds Off On Juvenile For Backing Out Of Collab

BY Zachary Horvath
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Rapper Hot Boy turk performs during Day 1 of Revolt World on September 22, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage) ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 3: Rapper Juvenile performs during Cash Money Millionaires 30th Anniversary Concert at State Farm Arena on May 3, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Turk is still being alienated from the Hot Boys, with the former sharing a development about a collab that went totally awry.

Things have been fairly quiet news wise between Turk and the Hot Boys, but the former is ending that drought. The excommunicated member reveals he has been trying to make amends, but his efforts haven't brought about any promising results. He's going to be getting it all off of his chest in an interview with Drink Champs coming tomorrow.

The podcast, hosted by rapper N.O.R.E, teased some of their conversation and it sounds like Turk is becoming fed up. In the clip, he shares that during the process of recording his most recent project, Joseph, which dropped in August 2025, he was trying to do songs with B.G., affiliate Mannie Fresh, Birdman, Lil Wayne, and Juvenile.

In fact, he did have song with the Cash Money founder called "All the Money." The track did make the project; however, he opted for removing Birdman. His perspective is that he didn't want to create the narrative that he's trying to ride his coattails amid their dispute.

However, the most explosive moment revolves around his revelation about Juvenile and trying get him on "Still on Fire." Turk explains that he was really pouring a lot into the track and was trying to convince him and the rest of the gang to do a remix.

Is Turk Still Beefing With Hot Boys?

However, according to Turk's account, Juvenile couldn't bring himself to do it as he couldn't get over his lingering controversies with Hot Boys and Cash Money. As Turk claims, Juvenile said, "'It's something about that word still.'" He didn't understand what he was trying to tell him.

But he claims Juvy told him, "'It just seem like you lost something or something.'" Turk then indirectly labels Juvenile a hypocrite as says he's in the news for his podcast with Mannie Fresh, Still 400, interviewing controversial people while he's allegedly been told to stay offline and away from speaking platforms. "What the f*ck?!" Turk shouts.

"They interviewing a n**** like Finesse2tymes, controversy. NBA YoungBoy mama, controversy. Bun B, controversy. N****, I thought y'all staying away from negative sh*t? These n****s be in the media for speaking they f*cking mind! And that's when a n**** say its controversial. That's all I do."

Get your popcorn ready folks, it may be a wild ride ahead.

