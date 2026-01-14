Disc 2 Track 2 - Song by J. Cole

Earlier today, J. Cole revealed that his highly-anticipated album The Fall-Off is officially dropping on February 6th. It was a major revelation, and one that came as a huge surprise to fans everywhere. In fact, just moments ago, Cole gave us the album's first single. The name of the song is simply "Disc 2 Track 2." This suggests that this isn't the final name for the song. It also suggests that The Fall-Off is going to be a double album of some sort. Either way, this song is absolutely phenomenal. From the production to the rapping, it really does feel like Cole has been working on this album for years. In fact, the opening title card claims this is an album 10 years in the making. Cole is about to unleash a classic, and we cannot wait to hear more.