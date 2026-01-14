Disc 2 Track 2 - Song by J. Cole

J. Cole is going to be dropping "The Fall-Off" on February 6th, and today, we got the album's very first single.

Earlier today, J. Cole revealed that his highly-anticipated album The Fall-Off is officially dropping on February 6th. It was a major revelation, and one that came as a huge surprise to fans everywhere. In fact, just moments ago, Cole gave us the album's first single. The name of the song is simply "Disc 2 Track 2." This suggests that this isn't the final name for the song. It also suggests that The Fall-Off is going to be a double album of some sort. Either way, this song is absolutely phenomenal. From the production to the rapping, it really does feel like Cole has been working on this album for years. In fact, the opening title card claims this is an album 10 years in the making. Cole is about to unleash a classic, and we cannot wait to hear more.

Release Date: January 14, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: The Fall-Off

Quotable Lyrics from Disc 2 Track 2

I persevere through the worst
The thirst to adhere is a curse
My life, I see it in reverse
I first appeared in a hearse
The chapple to a church

Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
