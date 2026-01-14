J. Cole Has Hip-Hop Fans Stunned With New Single "Disc 2 Track 2"

It's been a big day for J. Cole fans. Just a few hours ago, the hitmaker finally announced the official release date of his seventh studio album, The Fall-Off. In addition to the exciting news, he shared the project's cover art, as well as a cinematic trailer. Now, he's decided to give listeners a taste of what's to come with the release of "Disc 2 Track 2." It's the first single of the LP, and so far, it's left little to be desired.

The single arrived alongside a message to fans about the process of creating the album as a whole.

"For the past 10 years, this album has been hand crafted with one intention: a personal challenge to myself to create my best work," it begins. "To do on my last what I was unable to do on my first. I had no way of knowing how much time, focus and energy it would eventually take to achieve this, but despite the countless challenges along the way, I knew in my heart I would one day get to the finish line. I owed it first and foremost to myself. And secondly, I owed it to hip hop."

When Is J. Cole Dropping The Fall-Off?

In the song, Cole tells his life story in reverse, a concept mirrored by the accompanying music video. Social media users have a lot to say about the track, and it looks like most are far from disappointed.

"Mannn the imagery and rapping on this song Then the nerve for this to be a two disc album??? This may f*ck around and be the greatest album of the 2020s," one fan writes. "Bro is so good at rap he has to tell his life story backwards The way the video also rewinds in time... damn," another says. Someone else simply asks, "THE FALL OFF IS A DOUBLE ALBUM?"