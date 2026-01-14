J. Cole Has Hip-Hop Fans Stunned With New Single "Disc 2 Track 2"

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
J. Cole Fans Stunned "Disc 2 Track 2" Hip Hop News
SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 11: Rapper J. Cole performs onstage during day 2 of Rolling Loud Los Angeles at NOS Events Center on December 11, 2021 in San Bernardino, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
J. Cole has officially released the first single from his long-awaited seventh studio album, "The Fall-Off."

It's been a big day for J. Cole fans. Just a few hours ago, the hitmaker finally announced the official release date of his seventh studio album, The Fall-Off. In addition to the exciting news, he shared the project's cover art, as well as a cinematic trailer. Now, he's decided to give listeners a taste of what's to come with the release of "Disc 2 Track 2." It's the first single of the LP, and so far, it's left little to be desired.

The single arrived alongside a message to fans about the process of creating the album as a whole.

"For the past 10 years, this album has been hand crafted with one intention: a personal challenge to myself to create my best work," it begins. "To do on my last what I was unable to do on my first. I had no way of knowing how much time, focus and energy it would eventually take to achieve this, but despite the countless challenges along the way, I knew in my heart I would one day get to the finish line. I owed it first and foremost to myself. And secondly, I owed it to hip hop."

Read More: Drake Collaborator Sparks Speculation After Sharing J. Cole's “The Fall-Off” Trailer

When Is J. Cole Dropping The Fall-Off?

In the song, Cole tells his life story in reverse, a concept mirrored by the accompanying music video. Social media users have a lot to say about the track, and it looks like most are far from disappointed.

"Mannn the imagery and rapping on this song Then the nerve for this to be a two disc album??? This may f*ck around and be the greatest album of the 2020s," one fan writes. "Bro is so good at rap he has to tell his life story backwards The way the video also rewinds in time... damn," another says. Someone else simply asks, "THE FALL OFF IS A DOUBLE ALBUM?"

Hip-Hop Fans React to Disc 2 Track 2

Read More: J. Cole Announces Exclusive Vinyl Release For "The Fall-Off"

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
J. Cole Announcement Social Media Hip Hop News Music J. Cole's Announcement For "The Fall-Off" Has Social Media Awestruck
unnamed (3) Songs Disc 2 Track 2 - Song by J. Cole
Comments 0