J. Cole Pens A Powerful Message For Fans Ahead Of "The Fall-Off"

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: The Tennessean
J. Cole performs on the What Stage during the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival held in Manchester, Tenn., on Friday, June 17, 2022. Kns Bonnaroo Friday Bp © Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
J. Cole has mostly been working on "The Fall-Off" in silence. While that created doubt, it sounds like the payoff will be worth it.

J. Cole's first real album in five years is coming really soon and most exciting of all, it's The Fall-Off that's ending the drought. This project has been in development for a long time—10 years according to the rapper—and it sounds like it will be his best work, which is saying a lot.

The Dreamville CEO explained just how much he's poured into it via an exciting message that pops up before "Disc 2 Track 2" plays on YouTube. It reads, "For the past 10 years, this album has been hand crafted with one intention: a personal challenge to myself to create my best work. To do on my last what I was unable to do on my first," he begins.

"I had no way of knowing how much time, focus and energy it would eventually take to achieve this, but despite the countless challenges along the way, I knew in my heart I would one day get to the finish line. I owed it first and foremost to myself. And secondly, I owed it to hip hop."

While we expect nothing less than great attention to detail, we are also to assume that this will really be his last album. Given the title and the trailer, this could be us saying bon voyage to the North Carolina great.

Read More: Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam" Receives Release Date

J. Cole Releases The Fall-Off Vinyl

But instead of looking ahead to a time where J. Cole may not be around anymore, let's relish in the excitement and this rollout.

It's been a rush of updates within the last 48 hours, to say the least. But here's what we know for sure. The givens are the release date, February 6, the cover art, and a vinyl pre-order.

It's a really special one too as it's a first pressing, with these versions being labeled as the "Stealth Edition." It's available right now on thefalloff.com for $49.99.

The product description says, "This is the first ever pressing of The Fall-Off. This limited edition was assembled under the strongest security measures possible in hopes to preserve the reveal of album artwork and music until the moment they were intended to be released. Production demanded full scale, around-the-clock security in multiple facilities across North America to provide the best chance of success. With special packaging modifications, we are calling this first pressing the "Stealth Edition," and it will be the only time the album will be available in this form."

Read More: Kai Cenat Unveils New Clothing Line, Fans Not Impressed

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
2025 Dreamville Music Festival Music J. Cole Announces Exclusive Vinyl Release For "The Fall-Off"
J. Cole Fans Stunned "Disc 2 Track 2" Hip Hop News Music J. Cole Has Hip-Hop Fans Stunned With New Single "Disc 2 Track 2"
J Cole Cover Art "The Fall-Off" Hip Hop News Music J. Cole Unveils Cover Art For Upcoming Album “The Fall-Off”
Drake Collaborator J. Cole Trailer Hip Hop News Music Drake Collaborator Sparks Speculation After Sharing J. Cole's “The Fall-Off” Trailer
Comments 0