Kai Cenat Unveils New Clothing Line, Fans Not Impressed

Kai Cenat shocked fans with a lengthy video announcing his new clothing brand Vivet. The 23-minute YouTube upload titled "I Quit" left viewers confused about his streaming future. Reactions across social media have been mixed with many fans expressing disappointment over the announcement.

The popular streamer opened the video discussing self-reflection and wanting to create beyond streaming. He explained feeling limited by being known for just one thing in his career. The dramatic setup had fans worried he was quitting content creation entirely before the reveal.

Cenat traveled to Italy showing the process of creating denim and sewing. His passion for fashion design became clear throughout the entire video.

The clothing brand Vivet represents his attempt to expand creatively beyond his streaming persoanlity. Fan reactions have also been divided with some supporting his creative expansion into fashion.

Social media comments show fans feel confused about the dramatic presentation for a clothing line. Some viewers appreciate Cenat pursuing his dreams and expressing himself through different creative outlets.

They argue successful creators should explore multiple passions rather than staying boxed into one thing. Supporting his mental health and creative fulfillment matters more than just streaming content constantly.

Critics believe he should stick to what built his massive following in the first place. They see the clothing venture as a distraction from his core content that fans love. The dramatic "I quit" framing feels a bit manipulative for what ended up being a brand announcement.

Kai Cenat Quit Streaming, Announces Vivet

Kai Cenat dropped this dramatic 23-minute video titled "I Quit" that had everyone thinking he was done with streaming but it turned out to also be an announcement for his new clothing brand Vivet.

He talked about self-doubt and wanting to create more than just streaming content while showing footage of him traveling to Italy learning about denim production and sewing. Overall, the whole thing has the internet pretty divided with some fans supporting his creative expansion into fashion.

On the other hand, some just want him to stick to streaming since that's what made him famous in the first place and feel like the dramatic setup was misleading for a clothing brand launch.