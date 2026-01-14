Keke Palmer & PlaqueBoyMax Get Lovey-Dovey, And Fans Are Confused

Keke Palmer and PlaqueBoyMax are two entertainers from different fields. While they both make music, there is no doubt that television and movies are a much different ball game from streaming. Interestingly enough, the youth resonate more with streamers than movie stars. If you ask a millennial, they will probably choose Palmer. Ask Gen Z, and they will choose PlaqueBoyMax.

With that being said, one might be surprised to see that the two have linked up for a collab. This comes on the heels of Keke Palmer getting flirty with Blueface on stream a few weeks ago.

In a series of images on Instagram, Keke Palmer and PlaqueBoyMax could be seen getting lovey-dovey. This came out of nowhere, and when you take their ages into consideration, you can't help but be a bit confused.

PlaqueBoyMax is 22, while Palmer is 32. This is a 10-year age gap, which feels like a lot. Needless to say, fans have questions about what exactly is going on here.

Keke Palmer & PlaqueBoyMax Make Some Noise

"Ain’t she like 10 years older than bro?" one fan wrote. "Its a promo I bet," said another. The general consensus here was that if this is truly a new relationship, then it doesn't really make much sense.

However, the promo angle certainly answers a few questions here. After all, PlaqueBoyMax is known for making music. Keke Palmer's music career is currently on the up and up, which makes a collaboration perfect for both sides.

If the two are dropping a track together or an In The Booth session, then it would make sense to get together in this way to build intrigue among fans. At the end of the day, no one really expects these two to be in a serious relationship.

That said, the people want more answers. The only way to get those answers is by keeping tabs on PlaqueBoyMax's stream, as well as Keke Palmer's social media. In that sense, this is the perfect work of promo.