Kai Cenat Takes His Vivet Brand To Paris Fashion Week

BY Ben Atkinson
Louis Vuitton - Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Kai Cenat attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurore Marechal/Getty Images)
Kai Cenat attended Paris Fashion Week carrying his Vivet journal, marking a major moment for his newly launched clothing brand.

Kai Cenat just made his Paris Fashion Week debut. The popular streamer was spotted in Paris with his Vivet journal in hand. This marks a major moment for his newly launched clothing brand.

Cenat recently announced Vivet through a dramatic 23-minute YouTube video titled "I Quit." The announcement left fans confused about whether he was leaving streaming entirely. It turned out to be the reveal of his fashion venture.

The streamer traveled to Italy showing the process of creating denim and sewing. His passion for fashion design became clear throughout that entire video. Now he's taking those ambitions to one of fashion's biggest stages.

Paris Fashion Week represents the pinnacle of the global fashion. Cenat's presence there shows he's serious about building Vivet into something real. It's not just a merch drop or quick cash grab.

Fan reactions to Vivet have been mixed since the initial announcement. Some support his creative expansion beyond streaming content. Others feel he should stick to what built his massive following.

Kai Cenat Vivet

Kai Cenat was spotted at Paris Fashion Week carrying what appears to be his Vivet journal which probably contains design notes and inspiration for his new clothing brand. He looked focused and engaged with the whole Fashion Week atmosphere as someone genuinely trying to learn the industry.

This follows his recent dramatic announcement where he revealed Vivet after making fans think he was quitting streaming entirely. The journal in his hands suggests he's taking notes and absorbing everything he can from being around established fashion designers and brands.

Paris Fashion Week is one of the biggest events in global fashion so his presence there shows real commitment to building Vivet into something legitimate.

Fashion Week Paris 2026

Future, Quavo, SZA, and Kai Cenat all attended Louis Vuitton's Men's Fall-Winter 2026 show by Pharrell Williams in Paris. The star-studded front row showcased hip-hop's influence on high fashion with each artist bringing their own style to the event.

Future wore an oversized plaid jacket and sunglasses, while Quavo opted for a sleek leather jacket and patterned Louis Vuitton bag. SZA appeared in a tan leather coat with white accents, and Kai Cenat kept it casual in all black.

Pharrell's role as Louis Vuitton's Men's Creative Director continues bridging the gap between streetwear culture and luxury fashion, with this front row proving the symbiotic relationship between music and design.

