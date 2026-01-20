Pharrell Previews New Music With A$AP Rocky & Quavo At Louis Vuitton Runway Show

BY Caroline Fisher
Pharrell A$AP Rocky Quavo
Jun 18, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Grammy award-winning artist Pharrell Williams performs at the Sun Stage during the Something in the Water festival on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Washington, DC. Jarrad Henderson / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Pharrell recently impressed with the Louis Vuitton Men's Fall-Winter 2026 runway show, and some upcoming collabs.

It's been nearly three years since Pharrell was appointed as the Men's Creative Director of Louis Vuitton, and he continues to impress. Yesterday was the Men's Fall-Winter 2026 runway show, one of the most anticipated events of Men's Paris Fashion Week. Fashion isn't the only reason it's making headlines, however. The show also featured some unreleased music, including collabs between Pharrell and Quavo and Pharrell and A$AP Rocky, as seen in videos shared by Kurrco on Twitter/X. So far, the feedback has been mostly positive, and fans can't wait for an official release.

"Very cool move on Quavo’s part, he seems to be gearing up for a promising comeback," one social media user writes. "Need it now. Rocky and Pharrell created heat. Wish it was on DBD," another says. "So we getting a new Pharrell album?," someone else wonders.

Back in October, Quavo announced that he was in the process of readying a new album with Pharrell, which they recorded at the Louis Vuitton headquarters.

Read More: T.I. Previews Final Album "Kill The King" With New Pharrell-Produced Single

Pharrell & Quavo Collab Album

“It’s on the way,” he confirmed at the time. “We dropping it. Me and Pharrell. [...] We recorded the whole album in Paris, we recorded at the Louis V headquarters.” For now, details like a title and release date have yet to be announced. The former Migos member did recently provide his fans with a massive update on the project, however.

According to an Instagram Story post shared earlier this week, the LP is finally "done," and there are "more announcements coming soon."

As for Rocky, he just unleashed his fourth studio album, Don't Be Dumb. It boasts features from the likes of Doechii, Brent Faiyaz, Sauce Walka, and more. He also just announced his world tour in support of the album, which will include performances in North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom. The tour is set to begin on May 27 at the United Center in Chicago, and the final show will be in Paris at Accor Arena on September 30.

Read More: Pharrell Gifts Pusha T A Murdered-Out Rolls-Royce Spectre Black Badge

