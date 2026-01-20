It's been nearly three years since Pharrell was appointed as the Men's Creative Director of Louis Vuitton, and he continues to impress. Yesterday was the Men's Fall-Winter 2026 runway show, one of the most anticipated events of Men's Paris Fashion Week. Fashion isn't the only reason it's making headlines, however. The show also featured some unreleased music, including collabs between Pharrell and Quavo and Pharrell and A$AP Rocky, as seen in videos shared by Kurrco on Twitter/X. So far, the feedback has been mostly positive, and fans can't wait for an official release.

"Very cool move on Quavo’s part, he seems to be gearing up for a promising comeback," one social media user writes. "Need it now. Rocky and Pharrell created heat. Wish it was on DBD," another says. "So we getting a new Pharrell album?," someone else wonders.

Back in October, Quavo announced that he was in the process of readying a new album with Pharrell, which they recorded at the Louis Vuitton headquarters.

Pharrell & Quavo Collab Album

“It’s on the way,” he confirmed at the time. “We dropping it. Me and Pharrell. [...] We recorded the whole album in Paris, we recorded at the Louis V headquarters.” For now, details like a title and release date have yet to be announced. The former Migos member did recently provide his fans with a massive update on the project, however.

According to an Instagram Story post shared earlier this week, the LP is finally "done," and there are "more announcements coming soon."