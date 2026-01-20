A$AP Rocky Announces The "Don’t Be Dumb World Tour"

A$AP Rocky will be hitting the road in May for the Don’t Be Dumb World Tour in promotion of his new album, which dropped on Friday. He announced the 42-date tour on Tuesday, confirming performances in North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom.
The Don’t Be Dumb World Tour will kick off on May 27th at the United Center in Chicago, followed by shows in Toronto, New York, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, and more North American cities until Rocky performs on July 11th at Prudential Center in New Jersey. After that, he'll travel abroad for more concerts in Europe and the U.K. from August through September. The final show will be in Paris, France, at Accor Arena on September 30th.
When Do A$AP Rocky's Tour Tickets Go On Sale?
General sale tickets for the Don’t Be Dumb World Tour will be available on January 27 at 9:00 AM local time at ASAPROCKY.COM. Before that, fans in North America will be able to participate in Rocky’s Artist Presale on January 23, at 10:00 AM local time. Fans in the E.U. and U.K., on the other hand, will have Artist Presale access on Wednesday, January 21, at 9:00 AM local time. Cash App Card cardholders will also get exclusive access to U.S. dates on Wednesday, January 21, at 10:00 AM local time.
As for Don't Be Dumb, Rocky dropped the project as his first full-length release in eight years. It features collaborations with Brent Faiyaz, Gorillaz, Doechii, Jessica Pratt, Sauce Walka, Thundercat, Tyler the Creator, and more.
"Don't Be Dumb" Tour Dates
- Wed May 27 - Chicago, IL - United Center
- Fri May 29 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena
- Sun May 31 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
- Mon Jun 01 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
- Tue Jun 02 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
- Thu Jun 04 - Philadelphia, PA - Xfinity Mobile Arena
- Sun Jun 07 - New York, NY - The Governors Ball
- Mon Jun 08 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
- Thu Jun 11 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
- Fri Jun 12 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
- Sun Jun 14 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center
- Mon Jun 15 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
- Thu Jun 18 - Dallas, TX. - American Airlines Center
- Fri Jun 19 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
- Sat Jun 20 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
- Tue Jun 23 - Phoenix, AZ - Mortgage Matchup Center
- Thu Jun 25 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
- Fri Jun 26 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
- Sat Jun 27 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
- Tue Jun 30 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
- Wed Jul 01 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
- Fri Jul 03 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
- Sat Jul 04 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
- Wed Jul 08 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
- Sat Jul 11 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
- Tue Aug 25 - Brussels, Belgium - ING Arena
- Thu Aug 27 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
- Sun Aug 30 - London, UK - O2 Arena
- Wed Sep 02 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
- Fri Sep 04 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
- Sat Sep 05 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
- Tue Sep 08 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
- Thu Sep 10 - Milan, Italy - I-DAYS
- Fri Sep 11 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
- Sun Sep 13 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena
- Wed Sep 16 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena
- Fri Sep 18 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
- Sun Sep 20 - Oslo, Norway - Unity Arena
- Mon Sep 21 - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena
- Thu Sep 24 - Riga, Latvia - Xiaomi Arena
- Fri Sep 25 - Kaunas, Lithuania - Zalgiris Arena
- Mon Sep 28 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena
- Wed Sep 30 - Paris, France - Accor Arena