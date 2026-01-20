A$AP Rocky Announces The "Don’t Be Dumb World Tour"

A$AP Rocky will be hitting the road in May for the Don’t Be Dumb World Tour in promotion of his new album, which dropped on Friday. He announced the 42-date tour on Tuesday, confirming performances in North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

The Don’t Be Dumb World Tour will kick off on May 27th at the United Center in Chicago, followed by shows in Toronto, New York, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, and more North American cities until Rocky performs on July 11th at Prudential Center in New Jersey. After that, he'll travel abroad for more concerts in Europe and the U.K. from August through September. The final show will be in Paris, France, at Accor Arena on September 30th.

When Do A$AP Rocky's Tour Tickets Go On Sale?

General sale tickets for the Don’t Be Dumb World Tour will be available on January 27 at 9:00 AM local time at ASAPROCKY.COM. Before that, fans in North America will be able to participate in Rocky’s Artist Presale on January 23, at 10:00 AM local time. Fans in the E.U. and U.K., on the other hand, will have Artist Presale access on Wednesday, January 21, at 9:00 AM local time. Cash App Card cardholders will also get exclusive access to U.S. dates on Wednesday, January 21, at 10:00 AM local time.

As for Don't Be Dumb, Rocky dropped the project as his first full-length release in eight years. It features collaborations with Brent Faiyaz, Gorillaz, Doechii, Jessica Pratt, Sauce Walka, Thundercat, Tyler the Creator, and more.