A$AP Rocky Taps Tim Burton For Trippy "WHISKEY/BLACK DEMARCO" Music Video

BY Caroline Fisher
ASAP Rocky "WHISKEY/BLACK DEMARCO" Video
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 01: A$AP Rocky attends The Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 01, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Gotham Film &amp; Media Institute )
Last week, A$AP Rocky finally dropped off his eagerly anticipated fourth studio album "Don't Be Dumb" after years of teasing.

Last Friday, A$AP Rocky finally unleashed his long-awaited fourth studio album, Don't Be Dumb. The project follows 2018's Testing, and so far, feedback has been mixed. The LP boasts features from the likes of Doechii, Brent Faiyaz, Sauce Walka, and more. It's expected to move at least 200K units in its first week.

There's more where that came from, however. Yesterday (January 19), Rocky delivered a new music video for "Whiskey (Release Me)" featuring Westside Gunn and Damon Albarn and "Air Force (Black Demarco)" featuring Spencer Sutherland.

The video stars iconic filmmaker Tim Burton and highlights the six alter egos he designed for Don't Be Dumb. GR1M, MR. MAYERS, RUGAHAND, BABUSHKA BOI, DUMMY, and SHIRTHEAD are each supposed to represent a different era of Rocky's career.

A$AP Rocky Disses Drake

As reactions to Rocky's latest album continue to roll in, so do theories about his rumored feuds. It's speculated, for example, that he dissed Drake on three separate songs from Don't Be Dumb.

On "Stole Ya Flow," he appears to reference his relationship with Rihanna. "First you stole my flow, so I stole yo' b*tch / If you stole my style, I need at least like ten percent [...] N***as getting BBLs, lucky we don't body shame / Throwin' dirt on Rocky name, turn around and copy game [...] First you was my bro, p***y n***a switched / Turned into a opp, f*ck his block, he a b*tch," he raps.

On "No Trespassing," Rocky seemingly brings up Drake's decision to move to Texas. "N***as lookin' jealous, see it in his eyes N***as actin' desperate, you ain't gotta lie / I might move to Texas, roll 'round with protection, pull up to your section, hit 'em with the fire," he spits.

Lastly, he talks about his family life on "Playa," bragging that he doesn't deal with drama related to the mother of his children. "Takin' care of your kids, boy, that's player sh*t," he begins. "One b*tch, boy, that's player sh*t / No baby mama drama, no new friends, boy, that's player sh*t."

