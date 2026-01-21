DJ Akademiks Says A$AP Rocky Admitted Rihanna Is The Root Of Drake Beef

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
A$AP Rocky Rihanna Drake Beef
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 03: A$AP Rocky attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
DJ Akademiks recently sat down with A$AP Rocky for an interview, and according to the personality, he was incredibly honest.

Recently, A$AP Rocky sat down with DJ Akademiks for an interview, where he was asked about his rumored feud with Drake. According to Ak, he didn't shy away from the question, despite being confronted with theories that Rihanna is at the root of their beef. Apparently, he even agreed.

"I ain't gonna cap with you," Ak began, as captured by @TINOISFUNNY on Twitter/X, "I asked that n***a. I said, 'Yo, I'mma just keep it a bean with you, I think y'all beefing over women.' That n***a Rocky said, 'Yo Ak, I think me and that n***a beefing over women too.' I like him for that."

The personality went on to commend Rocky for his honesty, noting how many artists would dodge the subject altogether. "That's honesty," he explained. "Cause that's what I'm thinking as a fan. I'm watching him like, 'Yo, why they squabbling, why they beefing?'"

Read More: A$AP Rocky "Don't Be Dumb" Review

A$AP Rocky Disses Drake

"There's mad rappers who got smoke with each other. Mad rappers," he continued. "They won't just come out and be like, 'No, that n***a f*cked my b*tch, I ain't never gonna be cool with him. He seen me with my b*tch when I came to his birthday party. How dare he DM her? How dare he f*ck her? Me and her are going through some sh*t.' That's half the beefs!"

Ak's comments follow the release of Rocky's long-awaited fourth studio album, Don't Be Dumb. He's rumored to have taken shots at Drake on multiple tracks, though this is unconfirmed. On "Stole Ya Flow," he even appears to reference his relationship with Rihanna in particular.

"First you stole my flow, so I stole yo' b*tch / If you stole my style, I need at least like ten percent [...] N***as getting BBLs, lucky we don't body shame / Throwin' dirt on Rocky name, turn around and copy game [...] First you was my bro, p***y n***a switched / Turned into a opp, f*ck his block, he a b*tch," he raps.

At the time of writing, Drake has not publicly addressed any of the rumored jabs.

Read More: Hip Hop Snubs Have Always Been Grammy Culture

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
"Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere Music A$AP Rocky Appears To Diss Drake On Three Separate Tracks Off "Don't Be Dumb"
38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards Music Rihanna Reacts To A$AP Rocky’s Drake Disses
ASAP Rocky "WHISKEY/BLACK DEMARCO" Video Music Videos A$AP Rocky Taps Tim Burton For Trippy “WHISKEY/BLACK DEMARCO” Music Video
2025 CFDA Awards - Winner's Walk Music A$AP Rocky’s "Don't Be Dumb" Sales Skyrocket Thanks To Vinyl Release
Comments 0