Recently, A$AP Rocky sat down with DJ Akademiks for an interview, where he was asked about his rumored feud with Drake. According to Ak, he didn't shy away from the question, despite being confronted with theories that Rihanna is at the root of their beef. Apparently, he even agreed.

"I ain't gonna cap with you," Ak began, as captured by @TINOISFUNNY on Twitter/X, "I asked that n***a. I said, 'Yo, I'mma just keep it a bean with you, I think y'all beefing over women.' That n***a Rocky said, 'Yo Ak, I think me and that n***a beefing over women too.' I like him for that."

The personality went on to commend Rocky for his honesty, noting how many artists would dodge the subject altogether. "That's honesty," he explained. "Cause that's what I'm thinking as a fan. I'm watching him like, 'Yo, why they squabbling, why they beefing?'"

A$AP Rocky Disses Drake

"There's mad rappers who got smoke with each other. Mad rappers," he continued. "They won't just come out and be like, 'No, that n***a f*cked my b*tch, I ain't never gonna be cool with him. He seen me with my b*tch when I came to his birthday party. How dare he DM her? How dare he f*ck her? Me and her are going through some sh*t.' That's half the beefs!"

Ak's comments follow the release of Rocky's long-awaited fourth studio album, Don't Be Dumb. He's rumored to have taken shots at Drake on multiple tracks, though this is unconfirmed. On "Stole Ya Flow," he even appears to reference his relationship with Rihanna in particular.

"First you stole my flow, so I stole yo' b*tch / If you stole my style, I need at least like ten percent [...] N***as getting BBLs, lucky we don't body shame / Throwin' dirt on Rocky name, turn around and copy game [...] First you was my bro, p***y n***a switched / Turned into a opp, f*ck his block, he a b*tch," he raps.

At the time of writing, Drake has not publicly addressed any of the rumored jabs.