A$AP Rocky's "Don't Be Dumb" Sales Projections Take A Significant Hit

Earlier this week, it was projected that A$AP Rocky would sell 200K units of Don't Be Dumb in the first week. The math behind this was quite simple. A press release noted that he had sold 130K vinyls. Physical sales translate to a 1:1 conversion of units. This would have meant 130K was guaranteed. Furthermore, 70-90K units through streaming were also projected. Add these numbers together, and you clear 200K.

However, a new report from Kurrco is suggesting that A$AP Rocky's first week sales are actually going to be much lower than projected. Why? Well, only 45,000 of those 130K vinyl sales are being counted this week. As a result, the artist is projected to sell 119K total units, meaning 74K units are from streaming and digital platforms.

Overall, these are still good numbers. Unfortunately, it means that Rocky will not be hitting number one if these numbers hang on. Instead, he will debut at number 2 on the charts. Still a successful debut, but these certainly aren't the numbers some were promised at the beginning of the week.

Don't Be Dumb Vinyl Sales

Don't Be Dumb's vinyl sales were the perfect strategy for Rocky to drum up hype for his album. Whether it be alternative album covers or just capitalizing on fandom, there is no denying that Rocky knows what he's doing here.

130K vinyl sales are impressive. For those wondering why only 45K are being counted in the first week, it is due to some vinyls not being shipped yet. Once those records ship, they will be counted. This means we could see strong second and third week numbers from Rocky, as more vinyls make their way to their rightful owners.

What's Next for A$AP Rocky?