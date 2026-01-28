A$AP Rocky Receives Solid Second-Week Sales Projections For “Don’t Be Dumb”

Earlier this month, A$AP Rocky finally delivered his long-awaited fourth studio album, Don't Be Dumb. The project boasts features from the likes of Tyler The Creator, Doechii, Brent Faiyaz, and more. It landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart following its release, moving roughly 123K album-equivalent units in its first week. Now, DJ Akademiks reports that it's on track to move around 50K album-equivalent units in its second week.

Don't Be Dumb was originally expected to move at least 200K album-equivalent units in its first week. This is because a press release noted that he'd sold 130K vinyl copies of the album. Ultimately, however, only 45K of those vinyl sales counted towards the first-week sales.

Regardless, Rocky and his supporters have some serious celebrating to do. One of his biggest cheerleaders, his partner Rihanna, even took to Twitter/X earlier this week to show her support for the LP.

When Is A$AP Rocky Dropping Don't Be Dumb Disc 2?

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; A$AP Rocky on the sideline after halftime during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Just me here to let yall know my baby daddy got the NUMBER 1 ALBUM!!! Aaahhhhhh hah! DONT BE DUMB!!!" the songstress wrote.

It looks like there may be more where that came from, too. During a recent appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast, Rocky teased a deluxe version of the album chock-full of exciting features. He was even asked whether or not he'd be bringing “out of retirement" for the project, though he didn't exactly provide viewers with a straight answer.