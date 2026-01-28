A$AP Rocky Receives Solid Second-Week Sales Projections For “Don’t Be Dumb”

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
A$AP Rocky Second-Week Projections
LONDONDERRY, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 26: A$ap Rocky performs onstage at The BBC Radio 1's Big weekend on May 26, 2013 in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Ollie Millington/WireImage)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
A$AP Rocky's long-awaited fourth studio album, "Don't Be Dumb," moved roughly 123K album-equivalent units in its first week.

Earlier this month, A$AP Rocky finally delivered his long-awaited fourth studio album, Don't Be Dumb. The project boasts features from the likes of Tyler The Creator, Doechii, Brent Faiyaz, and more. It landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart following its release, moving roughly 123K album-equivalent units in its first week. Now, DJ Akademiks reports that it's on track to move around 50K album-equivalent units in its second week.

Don't Be Dumb was originally expected to move at least 200K album-equivalent units in its first week. This is because a press release noted that he'd sold 130K vinyl copies of the album. Ultimately, however, only 45K of those vinyl sales counted towards the first-week sales.

Regardless, Rocky and his supporters have some serious celebrating to do. One of his biggest cheerleaders, his partner Rihanna, even took to Twitter/X earlier this week to show her support for the LP.

Read More: The History Of A$AP Rocky, Drake, & Rihanna Before Lines Were Drawn

When Is A$AP Rocky Dropping Don't Be Dumb Disc 2?
A$AP Rocky
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; A$AP Rocky on the sideline after halftime during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Just me here to let yall know my baby daddy got the NUMBER 1 ALBUM!!! Aaahhhhhh hah! DONT BE DUMB!!!" the songstress wrote.

It looks like there may be more where that came from, too. During a recent appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast, Rocky teased a deluxe version of the album chock-full of exciting features. He was even asked whether or not he'd be bringing “out of retirement" for the project, though he didn't exactly provide viewers with a straight answer.

“She be encouraging me bro,” he said with a laugh. “Her style is so crazy, because you wouldn’t expect her to fuck with the people she f*cks with. She f*cks with Alchemist and Knxwledge.” At the time of writing, a release date for Don't Be Dumb has not yet been announced.

Read More: A$AP Rocky Gives Playboi Carti His Flowers Amid Rumors Of AWGE Tension

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
ASAP Rocky Dont Be Dumb Number One Billboard 200 Chart Debut Music Rihanna Celebrates A$AP Rocky's "Don't Be Dumb" Landing At No. 1 On Billboard
Day 4 - Primavera Sound Festival 2018 Music A$AP Rocky's "Don't Be Dumb" Sales Projections Take A Significant Hit
Nadia G And ASAP Rocky Invade The Whoolywood Shuffle Music A$AP Rocky Shuts Down AMA After Getting Into It With His Reddit Mods
A$AP Rocky &amp; Tim Burton "Don't Be Dumb" Album Release Party Music A$AP Rocky's "Don't Be Dumb" Receives Healthy First-Week Sales Projections
Comments 0