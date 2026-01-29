A$AP Rocky Wants To Run For Mayor Of New York City

BY Caroline Fisher
A$AP Rocky Mayor
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A$AP Rocky attends the Chanel Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 27, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurore Marechal/Getty Images)
It looks like A$AP Rocky could be eyeing a career pivot following the release of his new album, "Don't Be Dumb."

A$AP Rocky has managed to make quite a name for himself in the world of entertainment, but nowadays, it looks like he might be considering a career pivot. During a recent interview with Esquire, the rapper was asked whether or not he'd ever run for Mayor of New York City. According to him, it's not off the table, as he thinks he could make some positive changes.

“For sure,” he explained. “I think so, there are a lot of political affairs that need to be addressed, changes that need to be made. I think that I would really do well because I’m a guy that’s for the people.”

“See pot holes, fix ’em. The rates for the trains. Like the train fare just went up to $3, it’s f*cking crazy. Inflation is crazy,” Rocky continued. “SNAP and welfare and foot stamps and all of these benefits is f*cked up because that’s where I derive from. Creating more job opportunities, create better health care."

When Is A$AP Rocky Dropping Don't Be Dumb Deluxe?

"These are some of the things that most politicians come in promising, but for the most part a lot of the decisions made by politicians have ulterior motives and it’s really self-beneficial," he concluded. "For me, I make a really great living off being myself.”

Rocky's comments about potentially running for office come just a couple of weeks after the release of his long-awaited fourth studio album, Don't Be Dumb. The project boasts features from Tyler The Creator, Doechii, and Brent Faiyaz, among others.

There's more where that came from, too, as he's already teasing a deluxe edition of the project. He hinted at a long list of exciting features on The Joe Budden Podcast this week. When the idea of bringing his boo Rihanna "out of retirement" was brought up, he refused to give a straight answer.

“She be encouraging me bro,” he said. “Her style is so crazy, because you wouldn’t expect her to f*ck with the people she f*cks with. She f*cks with Alchemist and Knxwledge.”

