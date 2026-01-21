A$AP Rocky Goes In-Depth On Donald Trump & The Swedish Prison Debacle

BY Alexander Cole
2019 Rolling Loud New York
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 13: A$AP Rocky performs live during Rolling Loud music festival at Citi Field on October 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)
When A$AP Rocky was locked up in a Swedish jail, there were major efforts to get him released, and even Donald Trump was involved.

Back in 2019, A$AP Rocky sparked an international movement after being locked up in a Swedish jail. The situation was quite harrowing, as it felt as though the artist had no way of getting home.

Fans from around the world were demanding the artist's freedom. Not to mention, he had President Donald Trump making statements on TV about him. How can you forget the tweet in which Trump said, "Get home ASAP, A$AP?"

In the end, Rocky was freed, and he has been enjoying that freedom ever since. On Friday, he dropped off his new album Don't Be Dumb, which just so happens to be his first solo project since his incarceration.

The artist is making the rounds in the media, and on Tuesday, he got to sit down with Ebro for an in-depth conversation. It was here that Ebro brought up his incarceration and how Trump was the one who freed him. Ebro was quick to note that Trump had a lot to do with Rocky coming home, which is paradoxical as fans didn't want to give Trump credit given how polarizing of a politician he is.

A$AP Rocky Tells Ebro About Sweden

Rocky admits that Trump's support during this situation was a double-edged sword. However, he was just happy to get home, as the entire ordeal was weighing heavily on his spirit. He didn't understand the language, and while the prison wasn't as bad as Rikers, it still "wasn't sweet."

The artist recalled a time when he woke up from a nap, only to see Trump on TV, talking about how they wanted to bring him home. Rocky was eventually made privy to the international movement behind him, which left him feeling invigorated and like a new man.

Now, he's living happily with Rihanna and their children. Rocky doesn't have to worry about Sweden anymore, and he can focus on his art. Don't Be Dumb has proven to be a large success, and his upcoming World Tour is proof of that.

