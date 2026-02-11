Ebro Goes Off On Mase For Criticizing Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Ebro went off on Mase during a recent episode of his new talk show, The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show, criticizing him for taking issue with Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. Mase had rated the show a "four out of 10" and argued Chris Brown would've been better.

"I didn't even finish watching what Mase had to say," Ebro admitted. "I just know that he gave it a four out of 10. Mase, weren't you doing Puerto Rican judo in like one of your first hit songs. The experience of Puerto Ricans is the experience of every oppressed minority in the United States. But we walk away on some selfish, 'I wish it was me,' or 'It should've been me.' ... Meanwhile, Mase weren't you listed in the Trump-supporting rappers list?"

As for Mase's criticism, he reacted to the show on an episode of It Is What It Is, earlier this week. “I can think of several artists that could’ve done a better job [than Bad Bunny],” he said. “I would rate [Bad Bunny’s performance] a four out of 10, I don't know how everyone feel about Chris Brown personally, but [he's] way overdue.”

Mase's comments come after Chris Brown remarked on his Instagram Story that the NFL needs him to perform at the next Super Bowl.

Bad Bunny's Halftime Show

While Bad Bunny's Halftime Show was a major success and finished as one of the most popular performances in the event's history, many people took issue with the NFL choosing a Spanish-language singer. President Donald Trump complained about the event in a scathing post on his Truth Social website. "It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence. Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World," he wrote.