Kendrick Lamar Reclaims Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show Record

Kendrick Lamar will remain the most-watched Super Bowl Halftime Show of all time, after official viewship figures were released by Nielsen's Big Data + Panel measurement on Tuesday. Despite earlier projections suggesting that 135.4 million people tuned in to Bad Bunny's set on Sunday, the official number came in at 128.2 million viewers. It remains one of the most viewed ever, behind only Michael Jackson, Usher, and Lamar.

For Lamar, his show came after dropping his Grammy-winning album, GNX, as well as his viral feud with Drake. In turn, he performed songs from that project on top of popular diss tracks like "Not Like Us." Bad Bunny, on the other hand, centered his Halftime Show around celebrating Puerto Rican culture as he performed some of his most iconic songs. The setlist included “Nueva Yol,” “Yo Perreo Sola,” and “Tití Me Preguntó,” among others.

Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Despite the success of Bad Bunny's Halftime Show, many conservative fans of the NFL were upset with a Spanish-language artist headlining the event. In turn, Turning Point USA counter-programmed its “All-American Halftime Show,” featuring Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett. That show garnered just 19 million views during its first 24 hours on YouTube.

President Donald Trump was one of the most prominent conservative voices to complain about Bad Bunny's performance. Taking to his Truth Social website, he aired out his issues with the NFL. "It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence. Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World," he wrote.