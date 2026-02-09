YesJulz Claims A Married Super Bowl Winner Slid Into Her DMs After The Game

Cole Blake
YesJulz didn't reveal the player's name, but the Seattle Seahawks just beat the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

YesJulz says that a member of the Seattle Seahawks, who is married, slid into her DMs after the team won the Super Bowl on Sunday. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), she threatened to screenshot and send the message to the player's wife. Despite the warning, she didn't reveal the man's identity.

“If you slide in my DM's and I go to your page & see a post with you & you're wife, I'm screen shotting and sending to her immediately," she wrote. "And idgaf if you just won the Super Bowl. It's time people adopted some morals.” In another post, she added: "I will be unapologetically savage about protecting my peace, energy & brand this year."

Are Stefon Diggs & Cardi B Still Dating?

The rumors sparked by YesJulz aren't the only bit of relationship drama stemming from the Super Bowl. Cardi B left after Bad Bunny's Halftime Show, causing fans to worry about a rift in her relationship with Stefon Diggs. After the game, Cardi and Diggs unfollowed each other on social media. They first announced their relationship, last year, and welcomed their first child together in November.

As for the Super Bowl itself, the Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots 29-13. It was a fairly unexciting game, as the Seahawks led confidently throughout, with their defense shutting down the Patriots.

Despite the slow game, Bad Bunny's Halftime Show was a major success. According to early reports, 135.4 million people tuned into the singer's headlining set on Sunday, making it the most popular Halftime show ever. Kendrick Lamar set the previous record with 133.5 million viewers, last year.

For his performance, Bunny celebrated Puerto Rican culture while performing many of his biggest hits. They included “Nueva Yol,” “Yo Perreo Sola,” and “Tití Me Preguntó,” among others. He also brought out Lady Gaga for a rendition of her and Bruno Mars’ song, “Die With a Smile," as well as Ricky Martin to sing, “Lo Que Pasó a Hawaii."

